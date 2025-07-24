Btrust Teams Up with the Africa Bitcoin Conference for 2025 Btrust Developer Day in Mauritius

Btrust Dev Day

“Build Locally, Contribute Globally” reflects Btrust’s mission to empower developers solving local problems while contributing to the global Bitcoin ecosystem.

This year's Dev Day reframes local problem-solving as the most effective way to contribute to Bitcoin’s utility as money and its resilience as a global tool.” — Abubakar Nur Khalil

PORT LOUIS, MAURITIUS, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Btrust, a non-profit organization dedicated to decentralizing the development of Bitcoin software, is once again partnering with the Africa Bitcoin Conference to present the Btrust Developer Day 2025.This year’s highly anticipated event will take place on December 2, 2025, at the Trianon Convention Centre in Port Louis, Mauritius, and will serve as the official developer-focused precursor to the 2025 Africa Bitcoin Conference. Through this partnership, Btrust and the Africa Bitcoin Conference are creating a unique platform that empowers Africa’s technical community, catalyzing local innovation and global collaboration in the Bitcoin ecosystem.A Day Dedicated to Africa’s Bitcoin BuildersFollowing last year’s successful Developer Day in Nairobi, which drew over 250 developers, builders and open-source contributors from across the continent, the Btrust Developer Day returns with even greater ambition. The 2025 edition promises a full day of technical sessions, hands-on workshops, and engaging networking for Bitcoin builders, open-source contributors, developers, and anyone passionate about Bitcoin’s future in Africa.This year’s theme, “Build Locally, Contribute Globally”, captures Btrust’s mission to nurture developers solving local challenges while supporting their meaningful contributions to the global Bitcoin ecosystem."This year's Dev Day aims to reframe the development effort toward addressing local challenges as a more effective mechanism to contribute to Bitcoin's core use cases as money and resilience as a global tool," said Abubakar Nur Khalil, CEO of Btrust. "As long as Bitcoin's developer base reflects those who use it on the ground, as money that works for them, Bitcoin will continue to remain a useful tool for everyone.”Setting the Stage for the 2025 Africa Bitcoin ConferenceBtrust Developer Day will serve as an opening for the Africa Bitcoin Conference, which will follow from December 3–5 at the Caudan Arts Centre, Port Louis, Mauritius. The collaborative spirit continues into the week, as technical leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, policy makers, and advocates from across Africa, and the globe, explore how bitcoin can drive financial inclusion and economic growth across the continent.Registration for the 2025 Africa Bitcoin Conference is ongoing. Secure your spot and learn more about the conference at www.afrobitcoin.org “This partnership between Btrust and the Africa Bitcoin Conference is about more than co-hosting an event, it’s about uniting missions to accelerate open-source development and financial freedom across Africa,” said Farida Nabourema, Convener of the Africa Bitcoin Conference. “With Btrust Developer Day 2025 in Mauritius, we are opening doors for African developers to transform local challenges into global contributions that strengthen the Bitcoin community.”Registration & Call for SpeakersBtrust Developer Day 2025 is free and open to all Bitcoin builders, developers, and open-source contributors across skill levels.Register here to attend: https://clooza.com/events/BTRUSTDEVELOPERDAY Apply to speak here: https://devday.btrust.tech/speakers Application deadline for speakers: October 15, 2025.All event and speaker updates, agenda, and highlights from previous editions are available on Btrust’s Dev. Day website and social media: https://devday.btrust.tech/ About BtrustBtrust is a non-profit organization dedicated to decentralizing the development of Bitcoin software. It fosters developer talent and supports the free and open-source Bitcoin ecosystem by locating, educating, and remunerating Bitcoin open-source engineers from the Global South.About Africa Bitcoin ConferenceThe Africa Bitcoin Conference (ABC) is the continent’s premier event for Bitcoin enthusiasts, experts, and innovators. ABC explores the impact of Bitcoin in Africa, providing a platform for networking, learning, and collaboration to drive economic and financial advances throughout the region.

