New TechBehemoths Report Unveils 12 Mistakes That Could Risk Project Success

With 65% of App Development Going No-Code by 2025, TechBehemoths Warns of 12 Costly Hiring Mistakes That Could Derail Projects

BERLIN, GERMANY, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TechBehemoths , the leading global platform connecting companies with IT service providers, has published new information revealing 12 common mistakes companies make when hiring no-code developers, mistakes that can delay deadlines, inflate costs, and compromise the overall quality of the project.No-code development allows users to create applications and websites without extensive programming knowledge, making the industry much more accessible to IT talent. It is expected that by the end of 2025, over 65% of application development will be supported by no-code or low-code platforms, and while technology currently enables faster launches, the hiring process comes with unique challenges that, if ignored, can undermine the success of the project.Hiring Pitfalls: From Resumes to Cultural FitTechBehemoths’ research found that the most frequent mistakes include relying too heavily on resumes, failing to specify job requirements, focusing on cost instead of quality, and neglecting to evaluate a candidate’s soft skills. Other common errors include overlooking time zone differences, skipping technical evaluations, and failing to plan for future scalability.The 12 mistakes outlined in the report are:1 - Placing too much focus on technical skills during interviews2 - Job requirements are not clearly defined3 - Prioritizing cost over quality4 - Ignoring future growth needs5 - Overlooking soft skills6 - Making the selection process overly long and complex.7 - Disregarding cultural integration8 - Skipping technical evaluations9 - Offering uncompetitive salaries10 - Ignoring time zone and communication differences11 - Not providing adequate training12 - Placing excessive trust in resumesA Balanced Approach to No-Code HiringNo-Code projects succeed when companies combine technical assessments with evaluations of communication, adaptability, and teamwork. TechBehemoths recommends using real-world problem-solving exercises, practical collaboration tasks, and clear job descriptions to ensure alignment between company needs and developer capabilities.A Direct, Smart Way to Find Your No-Code PartnerTo help businesses avoid these pitfalls, TechBehemoths offers a streamlined process for finding verified No-Code specialists. Through its platform, clients can:1) Select “No-Code Development” as a core service to get matched with firms experienced in the relevant platforms and tools.2) Access transparent company profiles including client reviews, project history, and expertise.3) Filter partners by location, service, tech stack, and specify your budget and delivery timelines.Currently, over 500 No-Code and Low-Code development companies from 80+ countries are listed on TechBehemoths, ranging from small niche studios to full-scale development agencies.Hiring Smart is the First Step to Launching FasterWith speed to market defining the success of a product, hiring the right No-Code developer is a strategic decision that impacts costs, scalability, and user experience. TechBehemoths offers companies the opportunity to make this decision with confidence by connecting them with verified professionals who match their technical and cultural needs.About TechBehemothsTechBehemoths is a German-made global platform connecting businesses with IT service providers in over 140 countries. With advanced filtering, transparent profiles, and smart match-making tools, the platform supports businesses in finding the right partners for web development, No-Code/Low-Code projects, AI solutions, cybersecurity, marketing, and beyond.

