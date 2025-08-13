Western Cape Mobility visits Two-a-Day in Grabouw as part of Freight Focus Month

On Monday, 11 August, as part of Freight Focus Month, the Western Cape Mobility Department visited Two-a-Day in Grabouw, one of the province’s largest fruit producers and exporters, to highlight the crucial role that freight plays in getting food from farms to markets, both locally and abroad.

The visit formed part of the province’s campaign to raise awareness around how essential freight is to everyday life and the economy, and to explore solutions for improving the movement of goods across our roads, ports, and rail systems.

Freight is the invisible force behind our food security. Every apple packed and every box shipped relies on well-functioning logistics networks and efficient transport systems. For farming communities in the Western Cape, reliable freight is not just about economic opportunity, it is a lifeline.

The department engaged Two-a-Day’s leadership, logistics and packhouse teams, along with shareholders, Link Supply Chain Management and TruCape, to better understand the challenges facing rural freight, from high-risk road infrastructure, port inefficiencies and gaps in cold chain capacity, to high transport costs. Discussions focused on how government and the private sector can work together to address these issues through collaborative planning, targeted investments and innovation.

Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku said, “Without strong agricultural freight, crops don’t move, markets stall, and rural economies suffer. When freight works, our province works - jobs grow, food reaches families, and our economy thrives.

“Freight isn’t just a cost to us, it’s an essential part of how we do business and stay competitive,” said Chris Petzer, Operations Director at Two-a-Day. “Visits like these help ensure that government understands the real-world challenges we face and that we're working together toward practical solutions.”

Corrine Gallant, Deputy Director of Freight at the Mobility Department, added, “Behind every fruit we eat is a chain of people, trucks and systems working hard to keep it fresh and moving. This visit was about listening to the industry and strengthening those systems to serve more residents, more effectively.”

The department encourages agricultural producers, freight operators, and local authorities to work together in strengthening the rural freight network in our province. When agri-freight systems work well, everyone benefits – it means fresher food on your table, stable jobs in our farming communities, and a stronger Western Cape economy.

