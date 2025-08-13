Employment and Labour hosts National Dialogue on Public Employment Programmes, 14 Aug

The Employment Services (ES) Board and Department of Employment and Labour’s Public Employment Services (PES) branch have arranged a National Dialogue on Public Employment Programmes (PEPs).

The event is part of a quest to discuss the development of public employment programme (PEP) to help alleviate South Africa’s growing unemployment. The country is currently faced with a pressing economic problem, that of persistent high unemployment which is currently at 32.9%

While the PEPs have employment creation as their main priority, they are also credited with simultaneously enhancing income security, while also providing assets and services.

The theme of national dialogue on PEP is: “Optimizing the impact of Public Employment Programmes in employment creation”.

Some of the key areas of discussion during the dialogue includes: developing a draft framework for Public Employment Programmes; key considerations and policy recommendations in the design, governance and coordination of PEPs; PEP case studies; Presidential Youth Employment Initiative; the Expanded Public Works Programme in South Africa; Labour Activation Programme (LAP)

The dialogue is expected bring together government, social partners (organised labour, organised business, community organisations), and the International Labour Organization.

Some of the employment creation schemes since 1994 includes the Community Works Programmes, the Expanded Public Works Programme, that have created millions of temporary employment opportunities for the most vulnerable people.

Media is invited to attend the dialogue:

Date: 14 August 2025

Venue: Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre, Boksburg

Time: 08:00 for 08:30 – 15:30

For media inquiries, please contact:

Teboho Thejane Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 082 697 0694

E-mail: teboho.thejane@labour.gov.za



