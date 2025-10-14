MEC Matome Chiloane hosts maths, science & ICT schools of specialisation festival, 14 Oct

Gauteng MEC for Education, Mr Matome Chiloane, will on Tuesday, 14 October 2025, host the Maths, Science, ICT (MSI) Schools of Specialisation (SoS) Festival at Letsibogo Girls Maths, Science and ICT School of Specialisation in Meadowlands, Soweto.

The MSI SoS Festival will bring together all of Gauteng’s Schools of Specialisation that focus on Maths, Science, ICT and Engineering, to showcase their innovative learner projects and celebrate excellence across these critical learning streams.

Members of the media may attend as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 14 October 2025

Time: 10:00 AM

Venue: Letsibogo Girls Maths, Science & ICT School of Specialisation, 607 Meadowlands East, Zone 3, Soweto

For more information, contact the Gauteng Department of Education’s Spokesperson, Steve Mabona on 072 574 3860 or Spokesperson for Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane, Xolani Mkhwemte on 084 513 9285.

