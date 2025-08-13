Minister Leon Schreiber visits Standard Bank as next partner to deliver Smart ID and Passport services, 13 Aug

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, is proud to announce that Standard Bank has also elected to sign up to the Department’s new digital partnership model that will expand access to Smart ID and Passport services from the existing 30 to hundreds more bank branches in both urban and rural areas across South Africa, as well as to digital banking applications.

As the third bank to respond positively to the invitation to further enhance the long- standing partnership between Home Affairs and the banking sector, Minister Schreiber will visit Standard Bank this week to provide further information on how this reform will benefit all South Africans.

Members of the media are invited to attend the following event:

Date: Wednesday, 13 August 2025

Time: 12:30 to 13:30

Venue: Standard Bank, Entrance 7, Shop 599, Canal Walk Shopping Centre, Century Blvd, Cape Town

RSVP (by Wednesday, 13 August 2025, at 09:00): https://forms.gle/a4sKP9wrpGicpidv8

The Department is pleased that more partners have decided to join us in this initiative and we once again reiterate our call for all other banks to similarly take up the invitation to work together, to ensure that all South Africans have access to Smart ID and Passport services in their own communities.

