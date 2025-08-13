Perfect Moving & Storage Pledges to Give Back with Charity Moving Program

Perfect Moving Trucks Perfect Moving Truck Perfect Moving NYC Perfect Moving & Storage Perfect Moving & Storage NYC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Give Back with Charity Moving Program Perfect Moving & Storage is proud to announce the expansion of its ongoing Charity Moving Program, a heartfelt initiative designed to support families in need, nonprofits, and charitable organizations throughout New York City and the tri-state area. By offering free or discounted moving services , the company aims to make a meaningful impact in the community it has served for years.A Commitment to CommunityAs part of this program, Perfect Moving & Storage partners with organizations such as Knock Knock Give a Sock (KKGAS) and their Happy Holiday Carnival, among other charitable initiatives. These partnerships allow the company to extend its support to vulnerable families and nonprofits that work tirelessly to uplift communities.“Giving back has always been a cornerstone of our company values,” said Rock Katnic, President of Perfect Moving & Storage. “Through the Charity Moving Program, we’re able to use our expertise to directly support those who need it most. Whether it’s helping a family transition to a safer environment or assisting a nonprofit in its vital work, we’re honored to play a part.”Making a Difference One Move at a TimePerfect Moving & Storage’s Charity Moving Program is designed to alleviate the logistical and financial burdens of relocation for those who need it most. By providing discounted or complimentary services, the company ensures that cost is never a barrier for families or organizations requiring critical support.A Legacy of Service and Giving BackWith over 40,000 successful moves and a perfect 5.0-star customer rating, Perfect Moving & Storage is committed to excellence not only in service but also in giving back. The expansion of the Charity Moving Program is a reflection of the company’s dedication to fostering community well-being and supporting impactful causes across NYC and beyond.Join the MovementPerfect Moving & Storage invites nonprofits and organizations to learn more about the Charity Moving Program and explore partnership opportunities. Those interested can visit www.perfectmoving.com or call 646-798-4786 for additional details.About Perfect MovingPerfect Moving & Storage is a premier moving and storage company serving New York City and the tri-state area. Specializing in local and long-distance moves, full-service storage , and packing solutions, the company is dedicated to delivering exceptional service and customer satisfaction. With a perfect 5.0-star rating and a commitment to community engagement, Perfect Moving & Storage continues to set the standard for excellence and social responsibility.

