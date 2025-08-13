The Sequence in Grating by Che Yung Kung Wins Bronze in A' Interior Design Awards

The Sequence in Grating

Innovative Residential House Design by Che Yung Kung Recognized for Excellence in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected competition in the field of interior design, has announced Che Yung Kung 's "The Sequence in Grating" as the winner of the Bronze A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional creativity and innovation demonstrated in the award-winning residential house design.The Bronze A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award is significant for the interior design industry, as it showcases designs that align with current trends and advance industry standards. "The Sequence in Grating" exemplifies the practical benefits of innovative interior design, offering a unique approach to space utilization, lighting, and material selection that enhances the user experience and pushes the boundaries of contemporary living spaces."The Sequence in Grating" stands out for its inventive use of virtual and physical spatial divisions, combined with standardized translucent decorative materials. The interplay between natural and artificial light creates a dynamic visual effect that reflects the passage of time within the space. The carefully curated color scheme, integrated lighting arrangement, and the owner's collection further elevate the artistic quality of the interior.This recognition from the A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award serves as motivation for Che Yung Kung and their team to continue pursuing excellence and innovation in their future projects. The award highlights the potential for "The Sequence in Grating" to inspire new directions in residential interior design, encouraging designers to explore the boundaries of light, space, and material interaction.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at:About Che Yung KungChe Yung Kung, based in Taiwan, China, is renowned for their ability to explore the possibilities of space through the interplay of light, shadow, material, and detail. Their designs not only meet functional requirements but also evoke a profound sense of meaning and connection within the built environment.About 03 Dimensions Design Ltd.03 Dimensions Design Ltd. is an innovative design company located in New Taipei City, Taiwan. They specialize in interior space planning, decoration engineering, and furniture and home decoration selection. With a dedication to improving quality of life through design, 03 Dimensions Design Ltd. strives to create spaces that enhance the daily experiences of their clients.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution. These designs are acknowledged for their potential to positively influence industry standards and enhance people's lives through their innovative use of materials, technology, and thoughtful development. The rigorous selection process, involving blind peer review by a panel of design experts, ensures that the awarded designs meet the highest standards of excellence in their respective categories.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award celebrates remarkable achievements across all industries, showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage. The rigorous evaluation process, conducted by an influential jury panel of design professionals, academics, and journalists, ensures that the awarded designs demonstrate exceptional creativity, innovation, and societal impact. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://interiorsawards.com

