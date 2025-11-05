Endangered Animal Atlas by Vahid Mirzaei Wins Silver in A' Graphics Industry Awards

Endangered Animal Atlas

Vahid Mirzaei's Innovative Educational Graphic Posters Recognized for Excellence in Design and Conservation Awareness

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced Vahid Mirzaei 's "Endangered Animal Atlas" as the Silver winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This exceptional work, consisting of educational graphic posters, has been acknowledged for its outstanding design excellence and significant contribution to raising awareness about endangered species while aiding Persian speakers in learning English.The Endangered Animal Atlas project addresses a pressing need within the graphic design industry to create visually engaging and informative content that not only educates but also inspires positive change. By combining stunning illustrations of endangered animals with their names and conservation statuses, Vahid Mirzaei's design effectively communicates the importance of wildlife conservation to a wide audience, making it highly relevant to both the industry and the general public.What sets the Endangered Animal Atlas apart is its unique approach to language learning and environmental education. The project features 52 endangered animals, each depicted in a striking two-color digital painting style that captures their essence while maintaining visual clarity. This minimalistic yet powerful design choice enhances the educational value of the posters, making them accessible to language learners and conservation enthusiasts alike. The careful balance between artistic simplicity and detailed representation demonstrates Vahid Mirzaei's mastery of visual communication.Winning the Silver A' Design Award in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category is a testament to Vahid Mirzaei's exceptional talent and dedication to creating meaningful designs. This recognition not only celebrates the Endangered Animal Atlas project but also serves as an inspiration for future endeavors in the field of graphic design. By setting a high standard for combining artistic excellence with social and environmental responsibility, Vahid Mirzaei's work has the potential to influence industry practices and encourage more designers to use their skills for the betterment of society.Interested parties may learn more about the Endangered Animal Atlas project and view the award-winning designs at:About Vahid MirzaeiVahid Mirzaei is an Iranian graphic designer known for his narrative posters and symbolic visual language. His work blends cultural motifs with modern aesthetics to address social themes. With over a decade of experience, he has gained international recognition in poster, branding, and packaging design, exploring the role of AI in visual storytelling.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award celebrates top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. This award acknowledges creations that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also highly functional, reflecting the designer's deep understanding and skill in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. Silver A' Design Award recipients are recognized for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through innovative concepts, visual impact, effective communication, technical excellence, aesthetic appeal, originality, strategic approach, cultural relevance, and user experience enhancement.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition organized in all industries since 2008, now in its 17th year. The A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award invites visionary graphic designers, pioneering agencies, progressive companies, and influential figures to showcase their creativity and gain recognition for their remarkable capabilities. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and voted on by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://graphics-award.com

