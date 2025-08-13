ICE Receives 100,000 Applications from Patriotic Americans Who Want to Help Remove Murderers, Gang Members, Pedophiles, and Terrorists from the U.S.

In less than 2 weeks, ICE received 100,000 applications

WASHINGTON – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) today announced it has officially received over 100,000 applications from patriotic Americans who want to join ICE and help remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from the United States.

“Our country is calling you to serve at ICE. In the wake of the Biden administration’s failed immigration policies, your country needs dedicated men and women of ICE to get the worst of the worst criminals out of our country,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “This is a defining moment in our nation’s history. Your skills, your experience, and your courage have never been more essential. Together, we must defend the homeland. JOIN.ICE.GOV.”

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem recently announced ICE waived age limits for new applicants so even more patriots qualify to join ICE in its mission to arrest murderers, pedophiles, gang members, rapists, and other criminal illegal aliens from America’s streets. All ICE law enforcement recruits are required to go through medical screening, drug screening, and complete a physical fitness test.

Backed by significant new funding through the recently signed One Big Beautiful Bill, ICE is offering a robust package of federal law enforcement incentives. You may be entitled to these benefits: