While Americans Enjoyed their Friday Nights, ICE Officers Arrested More Worst of the Worst Including Pedophiles and Drug Traffickers

WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of Homeland Security announced more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens arrested on Friday. Some of the worst of the worst arrested included pedophiles and drug traffickers.

“Every single day ICE law enforcement arrests vicious criminals from American communities. From pedophiles to drug traffickers, we are getting these depraved criminal illegal aliens OUT of our country,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “President Trump and Secretary Noem are calling on patriotic Americans who want to help remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from our country to apply to become at ICE officer at JOIN.ICE.GOV.”