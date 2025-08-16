While Americans Enjoyed their Friday Nights, ICE Officers Arrested More Worst of the Worst Including Pedophiles and Drug Traffickers
Patriotic Americans who want to defend the homeland and keep America safe can apply at JOIN.ICE.GOV
WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of Homeland Security announced more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens arrested on Friday. Some of the worst of the worst arrested included pedophiles and drug traffickers.
“Every single day ICE law enforcement arrests vicious criminals from American communities. From pedophiles to drug traffickers, we are getting these depraved criminal illegal aliens OUT of our country,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “President Trump and Secretary Noem are calling on patriotic Americans who want to help remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from our country to apply to become at ICE officer at JOIN.ICE.GOV.”
Some of the worst of the worst arrested yesterday include:
Hilberto Velasquez-Ramirez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for homicide by vehicle in Pottawattamie County, IA.
Gilberto Castillo-Talavera, a 29-year-old criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for sexual assault of a child in Travis County, TX.
Gustavo Jose Gonzalez-Recarey, an illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for lewd and lascivious act with a child in Riverside, CA.
Jhan Carlos Caceres-Peguero, an illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted for trafficking fentanyl in Essex County, MA.
Isaiah Alexander, a criminal illegal alien from Jamaica, previously convicted for assault in Albion, NY.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.