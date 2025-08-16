ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Who Killed Two Highschool Sweethearts in Drunk Driving Car Wreck in Sanctuary Jurisdiction of Wisconsin

ICE nabbed this criminal illegal despite this sanctuary jurisdiction giving ICE less than an hour notice to make the arrest

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today announced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested a criminal illegal alien responsible for driving while intoxicated and causing the fatal car wreck that killed two American teens in Dane County, Wisconsin.

On August 13, 2025, ICE arrested Noelia Saray Martinez-Avila—a criminal illegal alien from Honduras—who struck a vehicle while driving the wrong direction on a highway, killing 18-year-old Hallie Helgeson at the scene on July 20. Martinez-Avila also gravely injured 19-year-old Brady Heiling who died from his injuries on July 25.

Noelia Saray Martinez-Avila was charged with two counts of felony vehicular homicide and impaired driving by Wisconsin law enforcement. ICE lodged an arrest detainer for this illegal alien’s arrest and removal from the country. Despite this sanctuary jurisdiction giving ICE less than an hour notice to make the arrest, ICE nabbed this criminal alien.

“Hallie Helgeson and Brady Heiling had their whole lives ahead of them—and they would still be alive today if it weren’t for Noelia Saray Martinez-Avila—a criminal illegal alien from Honduras. Martinez-Avila driving drunk and the wrong way on a highway killed these two teens,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Despite this sanctuary jurisdiction giving ICE less than an hour notice to make the arrest, ICE arrested Martinez-Avila and ensured this public safety threat is not released on U.S. streets. Under Secretary Noem, these precious teens will not be forgotten, and we will fight for justice.”

DHS law enforcement is protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.

# # #