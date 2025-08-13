Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 14, 2025

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Adams State Housing Authority Risk Pool Associates, Inc.

12/1/2023 TO 11/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Athens Ames Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Columbiana East Liverpool City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Henry The Ohio Purchasing Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Logan Logan County Health District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lucas Monclova Township-Village of Whitehouse Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Toledo Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Morrow Selover Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Muskingum Village of Fultonham

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Noble Village of Belle Valley

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Seneca Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Richland Destination Mansfield-Richland County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Trumbull Western Reserve Port Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Van Wert Midwest Pool Risk Management Agency

12/1/2023 TO 11/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

