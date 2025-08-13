Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 14, 2025

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams State Housing Authority Risk Pool Associates, Inc.
12/1/2023 TO 11/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Athens Ames Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Columbiana East Liverpool City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Henry The Ohio Purchasing Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Logan Logan County Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas Monclova Township-Village of Whitehouse Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Toledo Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Morrow Selover Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Muskingum Village of Fultonham
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Noble Village of Belle Valley
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Seneca Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Richland Destination Mansfield-Richland County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Trumbull Western Reserve Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Van Wert Midwest Pool Risk Management Agency
12/1/2023 TO 11/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

