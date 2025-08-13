Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 14, 2025
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 14, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|State Housing Authority Risk Pool Associates, Inc.
12/1/2023 TO 11/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Athens
|Ames Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Columbiana
|East Liverpool City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Henry
|The Ohio Purchasing Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Logan
|Logan County Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|Monclova Township-Village of Whitehouse Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Toledo Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Morrow
|Selover Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Muskingum
|Village of Fultonham
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Noble
|Village of Belle Valley
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Seneca Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Richland
|Destination Mansfield-Richland County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Trumbull
|Western Reserve Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Van Wert
|Midwest Pool Risk Management Agency
12/1/2023 TO 11/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
