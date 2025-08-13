BEBRIDGE: 'YouTube views jumped up to 400× with AI dubbing and localization'

YouTube views jumped up to 400× with AI dubbing and localization BEBRIDGE LOGO

Content using BEBRIDGE's AI dubbing and localization services has achieved up to 400× higher average views

SF, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI translation and localization firm BEBRIDGE CEO Junghyun Park ) reported that content using its AI dubbing and localization services has achieved up to 400× higher average views.BEBRIDGE provides AI dubbing for The Moon Show Korea, the localized Korean channel of Dubai-based crypto channel The Moon Show (650K subscribers). According to the company, strategically selecting foreign videos likely to resonate with Korean viewers—then dubbing them into Korean—drove more than 400× the views compared with original uploads. The company stressed this outcome was not from simple translation uploads but from editorial selection plus dubbing aligned to local taste. Content using BEBRIDGE’s AI dubbing has achieved a cumulative 20 million views.BEBRIDGE also handles AI dubbing for large channels including 3PRO TV (2.73M subscribers). Results include a 3× average view lift at 3PRO TV when an English interview with renowned investor Howard Marks was dubbed into Korean versus subtitled versions.Localization impact extends beyond Korea. For mozihair, a Korean hairstyle channel with over 10 million cumulative views, translating and dubbing YouTube and Instagram Reels into Japanese more than doubled the share of Japanese subscribers.Daily U.S. market analyses and investment insights from Wall Street experts are translated and dubbed into Korean and released as a Korea-only service. BEBRIDGE is improving accessibility to global investment insights—where speed is critical—through Korea localization services.“Our results come from strategic localization—analyzing each channel’s identity and target market—not just changing the language,” said Junghyun Park, CEO of BEBRIDGE. “We’ll continue to advance tailored localization so more partners can win globally.”BEBRIDGE is a AI-native content localization agency helping companies expand into Korea and the APAC market. BEBRIDGE goes beyond automation, offering a full-stack content localization solution that balances cost and quality. Its end-to-end service spans voice generation, lip-sync, emotion tuning, and thumbnail design. It also pioneered the industry’s first transparent per-minute pricing model.Junghyun Park (CEO of BEBRIDGE) specializes in developing AI content solutions. He has built and scaled two AI-native products to 250K+ users and $250K+ revenue, including the AI video note-taking app 'Slid' and YouTube AI summarization app 'Summary'. Currently, he leads BEBRIDGE's content localization business, supporting content companies and creators in expanding into Korea and the APAC market.

