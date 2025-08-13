Landmark allied health agreement now in effect

Release date: 13/08/25

A landmark enterprise agreement between the Malinauskas Labor Government and public sector allied health workers has now been approved by the South Australian Employment Tribunal and is in effect from this week.

The four-year agreement provides annual pay-rises and better conditions, recognising the important work that allied health employees do right across South Australia’s health system, providing them with a wage rise above inflation – a total increase of 13.5 per cent over the life of the agreement.

Other conditions also include improved access to professional development allowances, a new allowance for psychologists, regional incentive payments, paid parental leave and an additional week of annual leave for those rostered to work over seven days.

It is the first time that allied health workers have had their own separate enterprise agreement in South Australia, in line with other jurisdictions across the country.

The Allied Health Professionals, Allied Health Assistants and Psychologists Enterprise Agreement covers more than 8,000 workers across the public sector including psychologists, occupational therapists, physiotherapists, radiographers and medical imaging specialists, podiatrists, radiation therapists, and social workers.

The agreement was endorsed by more than 80 per cent of employees who took part in a ballot last month, following months of good-faith negotiations between the Malinauskas Government and worker representatives including the Health Services Union.

This new agreement is now in effect after it was approved by the South Australian Employment Tribunal, meaning public sector allied health workers will soon start to see real wage increases – with the first increase backdated to May 2025.

As well as negotiating better pay and conditions, the Malinauskas Government has also recruited 385 allied health workers above attrition since coming to office.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

The wage increase achieved under this agreement is more than double the wage rise received in the previous agreement under the former Liberal Government in 2021.

I am pleased to see this fair deal will deliver a real wage rise for our allied health workers, who do such important work in the community.

The more than 8000 workers, including physiotherapists, occupational therapists and psychologists, will for the very first time, be represented in their own enterprise agreement – which brings them in line with other jurisdictions.

Attributable to Chris Picton

I’m really pleased that South Australia’s incredibly hard-working allied health professionals will soon see real wage increases.

This landmark enterprise agreement that the Malinauskas Labor Government reached with allied health workers, including psychologists, occupational therapists, physiotherapists, radiographers and medical imaging specialists, podiatrists, radiation therapists, and social workers, recognises the vital contributions they make to our public health system.

It is the first-ever standalone agreement with allied health professionals, and it’s one that we are proud to see come into effect as it delivers real wage increases and better conditions for these valued workers.

Attributable to Health Services Union SA/NT Branch Secretary, Billy Elrick

This is a fair deal for South Australia’s allied health professionals and assistants.

We’re grateful to have been able to negotiate this agreement with the State Government, and to have done so in good faith.

We look forward to continuing to work with the State Government to ensure allied health workers are appropriately recognised and remunerated for their contributions to the public health system.