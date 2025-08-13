Australian American Leadership Dialogue launches in Adelaide

Release date: 13/08/25

Significant figures in American and Australian politics, business and industry have gathered in Adelaide as the 2025 Australian American Leadership Dialogue (AALD) Forum gets underway.

As the home of the AUKUS submarine program, leading-edge defence innovation, and a vibrant research and tech ecosystem, Adelaide represents the future of the AUS-US alliance in action.

The Australian American Leadership Dialogue (AALD) is a private diplomatic initiative, which brings together Australian and American leaders from government, enterprise, defence, technology, education and the community.

It was created in 1992 to broaden and deepen mutual understanding between Australian and American leaders for the benefit of both nations’ citizens as well as the broader Indo-Pacific neighbourhood.

Adelaide’s role at the heart of Australia’s strategic and industrial transformation sees the city host the Leadership Dialogue for the first time, from 13 to 15 August.

The Premier today toured the Osborne Naval Shipyard with key attendees including Federal Assistant Defence Minister Peter Khalil and senior United States congressional representatives, Rep. Trent Kelly and Rep. Joe Courtney AO.

The theme for the forum is ‘Fortifying the Alliance for a Fractious Age’. A broad range of topics will be explored, including strategic partnerships in the context of the alliance, changing national and economic security context and democracy and trust in an AI-empowered society.

Specific topics will include AUKUS and defence, critical minerals, energy and climate, health and biosecurity transformation, and social media and safety.

South Australia is also well placed to capitalise on the opportunities of AUKUS Pillar 2, which focuses on the development of a range of advanced capabilities, with the Defence and Security Institute based within the newly created Adelaide University.

The United States is South Australia’s second largest destination for trade, worth more than $2 billion to the state’s economy each year.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

South Australia’s role as the home of the AUKUS submarine program presents us a unique opportunity for our state to build upon our existing relationships with the United States, and to forge new ones.

South Australia is also positioning itself as a security and technology partner of choice in advanced capability streams—especially quantum technologies, electronic warfare, AI and autonomy, and advanced cyber, which will be critical in the delivery of AUKUS Pillar II.

We’re building the supporting framework, including workforce development in collaboration with the Department of Defence through the Defence Innovation Partnership and participation in the Australian Defence Science and Universities Network.

The United States is our second largest destination for trade, and a crucial defence partner.

I am very pleased to welcome leaders from both nations to Adelaide for the Leadership Dialogue.