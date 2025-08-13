A Night of Memories at Abadi Al-Johar Arena: Cassette 90 Brings the Voices of the 90s Back to Jeddah

Mohamed Fouad takes the crowd on a heartfelt 90s journey with Ana Law Kont Habibak at Cassette 90, Jeddah Season 2025 Ehab Tawfik closes the night in style with a powerful, modern twist on Tetragga, leaving Cassette 90’s crowd on their feet Jawad Al Ali lights up the stage, opening Cassette 90 with his unforgettable 90s hits and infectious energy Diana Haddad enchants the audience with timeless hits, bringing 90s magic to life at Cassette 90

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thursday, August 7, the third edition of “Cassette 90” concluded at Abadi Al-Johar Arena as part of Jeddah Season 2025, organized by Benchmark Company. The event drew a large audience, reviving the warmth of the 1990s era.The evening opened with artist Jawad Al Ali, who delivered a captivating performance of some of his most famous songs, igniting excitement throughout the venue. He was followed by Diana Haddad, who delighted the audience with a collection of timeless hits, receiving wide interaction. Then Mohamed Fouad took the crowd on an emotional journey with his song “Ana Law Kont Habibak” (“If I Were Your Lover”), before Ehab Tawfik closed the concert with a contemporary rendition of “Tetragga” (“You Beg”), turning the finale into an unforgettable musical moment.The concert stood out for its comprehensive artistic production, featuring light shows inspired by the spirit of the 90s and stage décor rich in classic colors, offering the audience a refreshed artistic experience blending nostalgia with modern touches. The performances lasted over three hours, with the crowd cheering and applauding every song, and the evening ended with prolonged applause that continued for minutes, amid an atmosphere filled with excitement and shared memories.With this event, “Cassette 90” reaffirms its success in reviving the artistic legacy of the 1990s in a professional style that combines authentic performance with modern technologies, further cementing its place as a distinctive addition to the Jeddah Season 2025 lineup.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.