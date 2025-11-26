Rivertown Ridge Joins the CPF Living and Grace Management, Inc. Family of Senior Living Communities

MAPLE GROVE, MN, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CPF Living Communities and Grace Management Inc. announce the acquisition of Rivertown Ridge, a highly regarded senior living community located in Wyoming, Michigan.Rivertown Ridge will now be operated by Grace Management, Inc., a nationally recognized senior living management company, and is a CPF portfolio company. The community will retain its current name while benefiting from Grace Management’s operational expertise, hospitality-driven culture, and resident-centered approach.Rivertown Ridge offers a full range of care and services, including Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care, along with thoughtfully designed amenities and services tailored to meet the needs of today’s seniors:• Restaurant-style dining, through the Graceful Dining™ program• The Vibrant Living program, offering individualized life enrichment opportunities• The Village Program, specialized, person-centered memory care• Comfortable and thoughtfully designed living spaces• Comprehensive wellness and fitness programs• Beautifully landscaped outdoor spaces for relaxation and community activities“We’re pleased to welcome Rivertown Ridge to the Grace portfolio,” said Guy Geller, CEO of CPF Living Communities and Grace Management, Inc. “This community has a strong foundation, and we look forward to providing the resources and programming that will support its success today and in the years ahead.”This acquisition aligns with Chicago Pacific Founders’ commitment to acquiring communities with strong fundamentals and future growth potential and working with best-in-class operators like Grace Management, Inc. to advance operational performance and deliver exceptional senior living experiences.Chicago Pacific Founders (CPF) is a Chicago and San Francisco-based healthcare private equity investment firm. The fund targets investments in healthcare verticals, including senior living and innovative healthcare service-based platforms. CPF Living Communities was launched in 2014 by CPF and Founder/Chairman John Rijos. CPF Living owns and operates active adult living, independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities nationwide with its affiliate property management company, Grace Management, Inc.Grace Management, Inc. has been a trusted name in the senior living industry since 1984, specializing in managing and elevating senior living communities nationwide. The company currently operates 78 communities across the United States. As part of CPF Living, Grace operates a growing portfolio and is recognized among ASHA’s 50 largest senior housing operators. The company is committed to operational excellence, high ethical standards, and creating vibrant communities where seniors thrive.Rivertown Ridge offers care and services, supporting residents as they age in place—from Independent Living to Assisted Living and Memory Care. This community is designed to provide engaging lifestyles, exceptional dining, and personalized care, all within an environment that fosters connection, purpose, and a strong sense of belonging.

