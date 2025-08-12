Governor Abbott Statement On Texas Legislature Plan To Sine Die

TEXAS, August 12 - August 12, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement following the Texas House and Senate signaling that both chambers will sine die on Friday, August 15, 2025 if a quorum is not reached due to Texas House Democrats abandoning the current special session.



"With the Texas House and Senate today announcing they are prepared to sine die on Friday, I will call the Texas Legislature back immediately for Special Session #2," said Governor Abbott. "The Special Session #2 agenda will have the exact same agenda, with the potential to add more items critical to Texans. There will be no reprieve for the derelict Democrats who fled the state and abandoned their duty to the people who elected them. I will continue to call special session after special session until we get this Texas first agenda passed."



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.