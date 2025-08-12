Governor Abbott Requests Federal Disaster Assistance For Uvalde County Following Texas Flooding
TEXAS, August 12 - August 12, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release
Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to request that Uvalde County be added to President Donald J. Trump’s Major Disaster Declaration following last month’s flooding across Texas.
"Texas continues to rebuild communities affected by the devastating flooding that took place over the Fourth of July weekend," said Governor Abbott. "As damage assessments continue, I requested that Uvalde County be added to President Trump's Major Disaster Declaration. With approval, Texas communities impacted by last month's flooding will have access to the federal assistance program to receive the resources and support they need to heal and rebuild.”
A review of damage assessments in Uvalde County shows the county exceeds federal criteria for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance program, which includes support for emergency response work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged public infrastructure. Additional counties may be requested as updated information becomes available.
Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all necessary resources to local officials as they respond to flooding, including:
- Joining the Vaqueros del Mar Texas Flood Relief Fund in presenting checks to families impacted by Hill Country flooding
- Announcing 10 additional counties added to President Trump’s Major Disaster Declaration
- Requesting Real County be added to President Trump’s Major Disaster Declaration
- Announcing eligibility for additional counties for SNAP replacement benefits
- Updating the state’s disaster declaration to include four additional impacted communities and requesting nine counties be added to President Trump’s Major Disaster Declaration
- Securing approval for federal disaster assistance for two additional counties to President Trump’s Major Disaster Declaration
- Requesting the addition of two counties to President Trump's Major Disaster Declaration
- Meeting with impacted Texans and first responders in San Angelo and providing an update on the state's ongoing response and recovery operations
- Updating the state’s disaster declaration to include five additional counties and announcing federal approval of three more counties added to President Trump’s Major Disaster Declaration
- Announcing 26 additional counties eligible for SNAP hot foods
- Surveying flood damage with General Steven Nordhaus in the Texas Hill Country
- Requesting the addition of three counties for President Trump's Major Disaster Declaration
- Announcing up to $5 million in funding is available through the Texas Micro-Business Disaster Recovery Loan Program
- Announcing over $1.9 million in grant funding to hospitals in Kerrville and Llano impacted by recent catastrophic floods
- Touring flood damage in Leander and providing an update on Texas' continued response to severe flooding impacting Central Texas
- Receiving approval for federal disaster assistance for additional impacted communities
- Requesting the addition of five counties to the Presidential Disaster Declaration
- Visiting with impacted Texans alongside President Trump in Kerrville
- Launching the new Texas Flooding Emotional Support Line
- Obtaining approval for federal disaster assistance for additional impacted communities
- Requesting additional counties for President Trump's Major Disaster Declaration
- Directing the state’s ongoing flood response and recovery efforts
- Announcing disaster unemployment assistance for flood impacts
- Surveying the flood damage of the affected areas and updating Texans on response efforts
- Providing an update on the state’s ongoing flood response in impacted communities
- Obtaining approval from President Trump for federal disaster assistance as part of a Major Disaster Declaration
- Amending the state’s disaster declaration to include additional impacted counties and providing an update on the state’s emergency response in affected areas
- Providing an update on the state’s response to severe flooding in Kerr County and surrounding communities
- Increasing the readiness level of the State Operations Center and activating additional state emergency response resources as portions of West and Central Texas prepared for heavy rainfall and flash flooding threats
- Deploying state emergency response resources ahead of the rain and flooding threat
