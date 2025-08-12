Governor Abbott Requests Federal Disaster Assistance For Uvalde County Following Texas Flooding

TEXAS, August 12 - August 12, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to request that Uvalde County be added to President Donald J. Trump’s Major Disaster Declaration following last month’s flooding across Texas.

"Texas continues to rebuild communities affected by the devastating flooding that took place over the Fourth of July weekend," said Governor Abbott. "As damage assessments continue, I requested that Uvalde County be added to President Trump's Major Disaster Declaration. With approval, Texas communities impacted by last month's flooding will have access to the federal assistance program to receive the resources and support they need to heal and rebuild.”

A review of damage assessments in Uvalde County shows the county exceeds federal criteria for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance program, which includes support for emergency response work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged public infrastructure. Additional counties may be requested as updated information becomes available.

Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all necessary resources to local officials as they respond to flooding, including: