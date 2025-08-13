ReVia Launches Hive Transfer at ILTACON: The Modern Way to Move Legal Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReVia is proud to unveil Transfer , a new module in its Hive platform, debuting at ILTACON. Purpose-built for law firms, IT service providers, and legal departments. Launching first with NetDocuments support, Transfer delivers secure, structured, and compliant bulk data import/export. Additional platform integrations are already on the roadmap, bringing the same speed, control, and simplicity to more systems in the near future.Transfer helps legal teams move content securely and with precision. From onboarding and offboarding attorneys to restructuring teams or managing firm-wide migrations, Transfer ensures folder hierarchies and permissions stay intact, that preserves data integrity and reduces risk. Features like content filtering on export help minimize data leakage, making every move clean, auditable, and secure.How Do I Know Transfer is for Me?If your team is still using scripts, workarounds, or manual exports to move data in NetDocuments, you're wasting time and increasing risk. Transfer eliminates these pain points by giving legal and IT teams a fast, secure, and structured way to move data with no technical expertise required.You need Transfer if you're:• Onboarding or offboarding attorneys and need to move matters without breaking folder structure or losing permissions• Handling lateral moves and want every document, note, and version to follow with no cleanup needed• Merging, splitting, or reorganizing practice groups and need a clean, complete data handoff• Archiving or restructuring large volumes of content and want control without complexity• Tired of hitting item limits, rebuilding structures manually, or babysitting transfersTransfer is designed to give your team hours back—freeing legal ops and IT to focus on high-value work, not fighting with data exports.Key FeaturesTransfer is packed with capabilities designed specifically for the legal and IT challenges of document mobility:Security & Compliance• Encrypted transfers for end-to-end protection• Every action logged for fill auditability• Content filtering to precent data leakageIntelligent Structure & Control• Preserve full folder hierarchies or flatten them as needed• Add prefix/suffix tags for better naming and context• Version management to include exactly what mattersScale & Efficiency• No 500-item export limit• Bulk import/export with just a few clicks• CSV mapping for precision at scale• Native PST import with folder handling optionsIntuitive, No Code Interface• Wizard-style UI anyone can use, meaning no scripts or training• Designed for non-technical users in legal ops and IT• Fast adoption across teams, means no training requiredReady to see Hive Transfer in action? Visit www.revia.ai /hive/transfer to learn more.About ReViaReVia delivers intelligent, AI-powered data solutions that help organizations elevate their Security, Governance, and Information Management, including eDiscovery. Designed for legal, compliance, and investigative teams, ReVia’s platform unifies and contextualizes unstructured data across disparate systems, enabling smarter decision-making, stronger compliance, and greater visibility into enterprise-wide information. Learn more at www.revia.ai

