Derby Barracks / Crash with Multiple Charges
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A5004345
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Daniel Lynch
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 334- 8881
DATE/TIME: 8/12/25, 0155 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT 5A, Charleston
VIOLATION:
DUI – Influence
Disorderly Conduct
Resisting Arrest
Assault on a Protected Professional
Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: John Armstrong
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jay, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, VSP Derby Troopers, Charleston Fire, and Newport Ambulance responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover crash on VT 5A in the town of Charleston. Upon arrival, troopers located a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado with massive damage and several downed trees in the roadway. The operator, identified as Armstrong, had extricated himself from the vehicle prior to the arrival of responders.
Armstrong immediately became noncompliant with the responding trooper, attempted to depart, and was forcibly detained at the scene before being transported to North Country Hospital by EMS for suspected minor injuries.
Upon arrival at the hospital, Armstrong became violently combative over the course of the next several hours, attempting to assault numerous healthcare providers, a security officer, and assaulting several troopers including spitting directly in the face of one. Armstrong managed to destroy and defeat several hospital restraint systems and had to be repeatedly forcibly restrained by numerous personnel.
Armstrong is due in court at a later date to answer to the above offenses. Preliminary crash investigation revealed that Armstrong had been traveling north on VT 5A while impaired, struck a tree and rolled his vehicle, which sustained totaling damage. Armstrong was not seatbelted.
No major injuries were sustained during this incident. No mug shot was obtained due to safety concerns.
COURT ACTION: Arrested/Citation
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/7/25, 0830
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
