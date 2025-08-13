Rony Jabour: From Humble Beginnings in Brazil to Leading Workplace Safety Across the United States

Rony Jabour, award-winning safety trainer and international speaker, dedicated to protecting workers and building a safety-first culture. Rony Jabour speaking at an international safety conference, sharing strategies to protect workers and reduce workplace accidents worldwide.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rony Jabour, founder of United Safety Net and one of the most recognized OSHA safety trainers in the United States, has built a remarkable career dedicated to saving lives in the workplace. His journey — from a small town in Brazil to training more than 50,000 workers across the U.S. — is not only a testament to resilience and determination, but also a model for effective safety leadership.With two master’s degrees from the University of Texas in Risk Management and Safety & Health, and executive specializations from Harvard University in Risk Analysis and Leadership & Management, Jabour has become a trusted authority for both American and international audiences. His expertise has earned him honors such as Top 100 Leaders in Education by the Global Forum of Education, the 40 Under 40 Rising Star award from the National Safety Council, and recognition from the U.S. government for his contributions to occupational safety.Jabour’s personal motivation runs deep. At the age of six, he lost his father in a tragic workplace accident. This life-changing event has fueled his lifelong mission: to ensure that workers return home safely every day. “Safety is not about PPE; it’s about going back home safely every day,” says Jabour, a phrase he is now widely known for.Beyond the training room, Jabour is an international speaker, having inspired audiences in countries such as Switzerland, France, Portugal, Angola, Mozambique, and Brazil. He recently launched his autobiographical book, telling his life story from childhood hardships to becoming a leading figure in safety training in the United States.Through his company, United Safety Net, Jabour offers OSHA 10 and 30-hour courses, Fall Protection, Aerial Boom Lift, and Scissor Lift training in English, Portuguese, and Spanish, ensuring that language is never a barrier to safety. His innovative and culturally aware training style has made him a preferred partner for major construction companies and organizations nationwide.As he continues to expand his reach, Jabour remains committed to his core mission: training workers to work safely and giving employers the tools to create a safety-first culture. “I want every worker to know that safety is not a rulebook — it’s a mindset,” he says.For interviews, speaking engagements, or media inquiries, please contact:Press Contact:United Safety NetEmail: info@unitedsafetynet.comPhone: +1 (978) 767-0630Website: http://www ronyjabour .com

