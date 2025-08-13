InnoVision Marketing Group Named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

InnoVision's inclusion on Inc. 5000’s prestigious list is a testament to the company’s expertise in marketing, advertising and public relations.

The national marketing agency, headquartered in San Diego, lands a spot on the renowned list of 5000 companies across the country achieving significant growth

This recognition is a team win in every sense, earned by team members who play for the name on the front of the jersey, not the back. And this is just the beginning.” — Ric Militi, CEO of InnoVision Marketing Group

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amid a remarkable year of growth and new client partnerships, full-service marketing agency InnoVision Marketing Group is honored to announce it has been named one of Inc.’s 5000 fastest-growing companies for 2025. InnoVision's inclusion on Inc. 5000’s prestigious list is a testament to the company’s expertise in marketing, advertising and public relations, demonstrating the agency’s ability to consistently deliver dynamic, results-driven campaigns and exceptional client service.“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm — they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”Each year, Inc.’s esteemed list recognizes 5000 companies across the country that serve as a benchmark for entrepreneurial success and significant revenue growth. At InnoVision, the growth is rooted in a culture that celebrates creativity, champions collaboration and believes in people first and foremost. By cultivating an environment where team members feel valued and inspired, InnoVision empowers its staff to innovate and excel in their roles, benefiting both the team and their clients.The senior leadership team at InnoVision is committed to creating and shaping leaders who in turn create more leaders, causing a ripple effect of growth and success. The agency’s continued momentum is fueled by the bold ideas, nonstop creativity and relentless energy the team brings to the table every single day.“It’s an honor to be the CEO of such a dedicated, brand-obsessed and exceptionally talented team,” said Ric Militi, CEO and Executive Creative Director of InnoVision Marketing Group. “Making the Inc. 5000 is not just a milestone for our growth, it’s proof of what happens when overachievers come together with a shared vision, a winning mindset and relentless drive. This recognition is a team win in every sense, earned by team members who play for the name on the front of the jersey, not the back. And this is just the beginning. We will continue to grow, to create an environment where our team members can think and be rewarded like entrepreneurs, express bold ideas, be visionaries and realize their goals in a culture built for team successes.”InnoVision's philosophy produces award-winning marketing strategies that enhance clients’ brand recognition, drive engagement and foster brand loyalty. Offering a comprehensive suite of marketing services delivered entirely in-house, the marketing group’s dedication to fostering a positive and creative environment is the vision that propels them forward.InnoVision Marketing Group’s inclusion on Inc.’s list of the 5000 fastest-growing companies in 2025 reinforces the company’s reputation as a trusted partner for national and global brands in search of bold, effective marketing solutions. As InnoVision’s growth continues, innovative and measurable results remain at the forefront of their strategy.For the full list, company profiles and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000

