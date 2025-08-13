Submit Release
Temporary closure at 43rd Ave. SE in Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. – 43rd Avenue Southeast will be closed at Memorial Highway for 100 feet for installation of a new water main beginning at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13. The work is expected to be completed and the road reopened by Monday, Aug. 18.

All businesses will remain open throughout the temporary closure. Motorists should use 19th Street Southeast to reach affected businesses.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, check out the ND Roads app or visit travel.dot.nd.gov.
 

