Reglagene’s Breakthrough Brain Cancer Therapy Earns Dual Recognition in Top Oncology Publications

Reglagene's RGN6024 is recognized for efforts to give new hope to brain cancer patients.

Encouraging reports showcase RGN6024's powerful response to deadliest brain cancer

This recognition shows our potential to address urgent needs of brain cancer patients. As we look at first-in-human studies, we're actively seeking partners to share our pledge to tackle brain cancer.” — Richard Austin, Ph.D., MBA, CEO

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reglagene , Inc., a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for cancer, has received notable recognition from two prestigious medical publications for its pioneering RGN6024 treatment for glioblastoma.The August 2025 edition of Molecular Cancer Therapeutics (MCT), a highly respected journal published by the American Association for Cancer Research, released the first peer-reviewed report on Reglagene’s lead compound, RGN6024. The article was featured as both the cover story and the highlighted entry in the journal’s “First Disclosure” section — an honor that showcases promising first reports of new agents with clinical development potential.RGN6024 is a brain-penetrant colchicine-site tubulin destabilizer that has demonstrated robust blood-brain barrier penetration and tumor-killing activity in therapy-resistant models of glioblastoma, the deadliest brain cancer Prior to the MCT publication, a pre-release version of the study caught the attention of Drug Hunter, which selected RGN6024 as one of its May 2025 “Molecules of the Month.” The recognition placed Reglagene alongside other breakthrough compounds from leading pharmaceutical innovators, such as Bristol Myers Squibb, Novartis, Bicycle Therapeutics, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.“Molecular Cancer Therapeutics is one of the most respected journals in oncology research, and Drug Hunter is an influential voice in the biopharma community,” said Richard Austin, Ph.D., MBA, CEO of Reglagene. “Having our work recognized by both publications underscores the potential of RGN6024 to address the urgent, unmet needs of brain cancer patients. We’re excited to bring RGN6024 into first-in-human studies and are actively seeking partners who share our commitment to tackling brain cancer.”Molecular Cancer Therapeutics focuses on translational research in oncology, publishing only studies that demonstrate rigorous scientific merit, novel therapeutic approaches, and potential to advance cancer treatment. The selection of RGN6024 reflects the compound’s strong preclinical profile, including evidence of blood-brain barrier penetration, target engagement, and anti-tumor activity in glioblastoma models.Full articles and coverage can be found at:● Molecular Cancer Therapeutics: https://aacrjournals.org/mct/issue/24/8 ● Drug Hunter “Molecules of the Month – May 2025”: https://drughunter.com/molecules-of-the-month About Reglagene, Inc.Reglagene, Inc. is a therapeutics company developing brain-penetrant medicines to treat metastatic brain cancers, glioblastoma, and other serious diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s lead candidate, RGN6024, is completing preclinical development in anticipation of an Investigational New Drug (IND) filing. Manufacturing development is wrapping up, and final safety studies are being planned to support IND submission. By designing therapies that effectively cross the blood-brain barrier, Reglagene aims to address urgent unmet needs in neuro-oncology. The company is actively seeking strategic partners to accelerate development. Learn more about Reglagene at www.reglagene.com and follow the company on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/reglagene/ Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Reglagene (the “Company”) to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release, including statements regarding the Company's anticipated use of proceeds from the private placement, the potential effectiveness of the Company’s therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, or the potential for FDA approval of the Company’s therapeutics are based upon the Company’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or that may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: (i) the success and timing of regulatory submissions; (ii) regulatory requirements; (iii) changes to clinical trial designs and regulatory pathways; (iv) legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments; and (v) actual costs associated with the Company’s clinical trials as compared to management's current expectations. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.