Bayer Marana Celebrates Key Anniversary with Community Service

Arizona greenhouse marks 5 years of innovation for farmers

Our work focuses on making agriculture sustainable, productive, and resilient. We’re also committed to being the best neighbor, in community partnerships and positive impact in the field and beyond.” — Edson Kemper, Ph.D., Site Lead at the Bayer Marana Innovation Center

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bayer Marana Innovation Center is proud to mark five years of enabling the delivery of new corn genetics for farmers across the globe. To commemorate its anniversary, the team held a volunteer-focused, team-building event that highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation, sustainability and community engagement.Since opening its doors in 2020, the Bayer Innovation Center in Marana has been at the forefront of agricultural research and development. The state-of-the-art facility is dedicated to creating sustainable solutions that support farmers, strengthen global food security and contribute to a healthier planet. Home to more than 100 local employees, the Innovation Center boasts several cutting-edge technologies and practices — including precision breeding, short-stature corn development, automated planting systems, and climate-controlled greenhouse operations — that are shaping the future of agriculture.“Our work in Marana is focused on making agriculture more sustainable, productive, and resilient,” said Edson Kemper, Ph.D., Site Lead at the Bayer Marana Innovation Center. “At the same time, we’re deeply committed to being the best neighbor. We’re proud of the partnerships we’ve built in the community and the positive impact our team continues to make — both in the field and beyond.”In recognition of its anniversary, the Bayer Marana team partnered with Cheeriodicals, an organization that “specializes in corporate team building that gives back by creating personalized team building experiences that delivers cheer to hospitalized children, veterans, and more” to host a volunteer event. The event brought together over 100 staff members and leaders to assemble 104 comfort kits for pediatric patients at Banner Diamond Children’s Medical Center. The group also created thoughtful care packages for the families staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Tucson, reinforcing the site’s role as a trusted community partner.“The care packages assembled by the Bayer Marana team will make a meaningful difference for the families staying with us during some of the most difficult times in their lives,” said Nancy Kirk, Chief Development Officer at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona. “Their generosity and thoughtfulness are a true reflection of what it means to be a compassionate community partner. We’re grateful for their support and commitment to making our families feel seen and supported.”Over the past five years, the Bayer Marana Innovation Center has donated more than $400,000 to local charitable causes through direct community giving and the national Bayer Fund. Employees have also logged thousands of volunteer hours, partnering with local organizations to support educational, charitable, and community-driven initiatives.To learn more about the Marana Innovation Center or to schedule a tour of its cutting-edge greenhouse, visit https://www.bayer.com/en/us/marana ###About BayerBayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, “Health for all, Hunger for none,” the company’s products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2024, the Group employed around 93,000 people and had sales of 46.6 billion euros. R&D expenses amounted to 6.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com

