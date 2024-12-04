Unique Arizona Heroes Memorial Now Officially Open

Unique Arizona Heroes Memorial opens to public Entrance to new Arizona Heroes Memorial

We celebrate not only those who have already given their life; we celebrate those who are willing to do so today.” — Founder Dick Eggerding

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A one-of-kind memorial is now open in Arizona as hundreds gathered to honor and celebrate the heroes who sacrifice to keep us safe, healthy, and free.The Arizona Heroes Memorial , paying tribute to heroes statewide, was dedicated in a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony that included remarks from Founder Dick Eggerding and former US Surgeon General Dr. Richard Carmona, as well as a fly over by the 162nd Wing, Arizona Air National Guard, Tucson. “We celebrate not only those who have already given their life; we celebrate those who are willing to do so today,” Eggerding said in his remarks at the grand opening. While a salute to the military is clearly a strong part of the memorial, the powerful site honors all who are willing to risk their lives for others. During the tragic events of September 11 and the COVID 19 pandemic, actions of first responders and healthcare workers were clearly heroic and continue to be so.Dr. Carmona was clearly moved as the event’s keynote speaker: “This is a very special moment, nine years in the making – almost a full decade to honor not only those who have fallen in the line of duty, but every person that gets up every day willing to put their life on the line, and willing to give their life for others,” he said. “This will become a great gathering place, a spiritual place, a place of reverence. But also a place of community and country.”“Together we have created something truly remarkable and I am honored to walk this path with each of you. Thank you for saying ‘yes we can.’ And, yes, we have built the Arizona Heroes Memorial!” said Lisa Hopper, Executive Director of the Memorial.The memorial is located inside Naranja Park in Oro Valley, a southern Arizona community in the northwest part of the Tucson metro area. For more information, visit azheroesmemorial.org or contact Lisa M. Hopper, Executive Director, at lmhopper@aol.com.Memorial DescriptionThe Memorial is designed in a star that represents every member of a uniformed service in the United States and includes a 24-foot-high monument, the centerpiece of the Memorial, which is adorned with a symbolic medal on the front. Words of the oaths of office are written on the reverse side. A covered amphitheater will facilitate education and other events.Surrounding the Star are large walls representing each of uniformed services of the United States: Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, and the U.S. Public Health Service. There also are walls for first responders (law enforcement, firefighting and emergency medical services) and healthcare workers. Every wall is embedded with a bronze medallion of the service or group.

Founder Dick Eggerding and US Surgeon General Dr. Richard Carmona speaking, ribbon cutting, footage of Arizona Heroes Memorial

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.