Hilarious & Heartfelt Journey Behind the Scenes of a Renaissance Festival RENNIE - Now on Major Streaming Platforms

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Random Media and Barley Moon Productions proudly announce the release of its new film, Rennie, a vibrant and offbeat exploration of life, identity, and community set against the backdrop of a small-town Renaissance Festival. The film is now available to streaming, bringing audiences into a world where codpieces, corsets, and camaraderie reign supreme.Directed and written by Jessica Dressler and Jen Frank Klenke, Rennie is a feature comedy with heart that peels back the curtain on the people who dedicate themselves, year after year, to creating a fantasy world. Beneath the jousts, jesters, and tankards of mead lies a deeply human story about the universal need to belong, and the unconventional families we form along the way.The film stars an ensemble cast, including Chioma Anyanwu, Vanessa Davis, Valerie Mackey, Camryn Warner, and Ron Megee, who bring to life a crew of mismatched misfits navigating love, identity, and the summer heat in full medieval garb.In a community where pretending is the norm, Rennie finds surprising authenticity. Whether it’s struggling with a too-tight corset, a ballsack-hugging codpiece, or a too-long-hidden truth, these characters reveal the power of performance to unlock our most honest selves. Through the twists and turns of personal exploration, our heroes and heroines use this time together to fulfill the most basic desire in life: to love, be loved, and belong as one’s true self.LOGLINEHilarious voyeuristic look into a found family of eccentrics working to save their small town's Renaissance Festival.OFFICIAL TRAILER▶️ YouTube: https://youtu.be/y9w97_mHZW0?si=XQb9G257YiFrearD ▶️ Vimeo/Downloadable: https://vimeo.com/1067606282 Rated TV-14, with a runtime of 1 hour and 40 minutes, Rennie blends comedy with moments of real emotional resonance, making it a must-watch for fans of ensemble-driven storytelling, LGBTQ+ narratives, and anyone who’s ever felt like they didn’t quite fit in — except for maybe one special place, one special season, with one special group of people.Rennie was nominated for Best Narrative Feature by the Chicago Indie Film Awards and was named a Semi-Finalist by the Unnamed Footage Festival. The film is also an Official Selection of the Kansas City International Film Festival and a Winner for Best Mockumentary Feature Film at the Poor Life Choices Film Festival. Additionally, the film earned recognition from the LIT Laughs Comedy Festival in Yorkshire, UK, placing 3rd for Best Mockumentary and receiving Runner-Up for Best Ensemble—an especially exciting honor given the festival’s 600+ entries from 29 countries.For fans of independent cinema and Renaissance Festivals alike, the filmmakers encourage audiences to check out local events via The Ren List, a website widely used by Ren Fest patrons and performers.SYNOPSISThis voyeuristic look into a small town's Renaissance Festival delves into the lives of a motley crew of characters and what brings them back to their comfortless corsets, ballsack-hugging codpiece tights, and sweltering animal pelts year after year. Through the twists and turns of personal exploration, our heroes and heroines use this time together to fulfill the most basic desire in life: to love, be loved, and belong as one's true self. Our beloved Rennies reveal that in a place centered around pretending to be something that you are not, everyone discovers who they are.Directed and Written by: Jessica Dressler, Jen Frank KlenkeProduced by: Barley Moon Productions LLCStarring: Chioma Anyanwu, Vanessa Davis, Valerie Mackey, Camryn Warner, Ron MegeeRating: TV-14Runtime: 1 hour 40 minutesLanguage: EnglishGenre: Narrative Feature, Comedy, LGBTQAvailability: Released on 8/12/25 to Video on Demand (VOD) on major platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Vimeo on Demand, Google Play, and more. Pricing varies by format and platform.FOLLOW THE FILMInstagram: @filmrennieFacebook: Rennie OfficialIMDb: IMDb PagePress Kit (Photos, Key Art & More): Dropbox Folder – Press Kit https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/hp5r1ahsx0azo3ncad3ky/AMO3ix5JTKaiIZ1FKTzYLmM?rlkey=hb2hpqb4bnm468re6tdef0iqj&st=ogedv9z0&dl=0 ABOUT RANDOM MEDIARandom Media is a content company that acquires and distributes films on a worldwide basis through movie theaters, digital platforms, and cable, satellite, and television networks and in conventional brick-and-mortar retailers. Random Media is known for its commitment to building strong, supportive relationships with its filmmakers. The company’s growing library includes such acclaimed films as Hoaxed, Frank vs. God, House by the Lake, and Iron Brothers.Website: https://randommedia.com Twitter/X: https://x.com/RandomMediaLA Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/random.media.films Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RandommediaEntertainment PRESS CONTACTS / For Media Inquiries or Screener AccessRick Rhoades / Jennifer LangRickRhoades@HighRoadsPR.comJennifer@HighRoadsPR.comHigh Road Media & Branding for Random Media

