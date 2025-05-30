Dino Jump USA Launches Houston Bounce House, Dunk Tank & Water Slide Rentals

Make your next event unforgettable with a Ferris Wheel Rental in Houston from Dino Jump USA! Cool off with the Shark Attack Water Slide Rental from Dino Jump USA – Houston’s wildest summer ride! Bounce House Rentals in Houston by Dino Jump USA – Safe, Clean, and Always Fun!

Dino Jump USA brings safe, state-inspected party rentals to Houston—featuring Party Rentals, Ferris wheels, bounce houses, dunk tanks, water slides, and more.

We’re proud to offer Houston families safe, insured bounce houses, water slides, and carnival rides that make every event unforgettable.” — Paul Mefford III, Owner Dino Jump USA

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Families and event planners across Greater Houston now have a powerful new partner for fun-filled events. Dino Jump USA, a trusted provider of clean, insured, and state-inspected party rentals, is proud to serve the region with a massive selection of bounce houses, water slides, dunk tanks, carnival rides, and more — perfect for school field days, church festivals, corporate picnics, and birthday parties of all sizes.From Humble to Spring, and Kingwood to Cypress, Dino Jump USA brings decades of experience and reliable service to communities throughout Southeast Texas.“We’re proud to offer families in the Houston area safe, inspected, and insured bounce houses, water slides, and carnival rides that make every event unforgettable,” says Paul Mefford III, Owner of Dino Jump USA. “Whether it’s a school event or a backyard birthday, we show up on time, clean, and ready to make it great.”Whether you're planning a summer splash day with water slide rentals Humble , organizing a field day that needs a Ferris wheel rental Houston , or throwing a party that calls for a bounce house rental Houston — Dino Jump USA delivers equipment that makes it all happen.🎉 Featured Rentals Include:Bounce Houses & Combos – Colorful bounce castles, moonwalks, and combo units with slides- Water Slides & Dunk Tanks – Cool down with splash-tastic fun or dunk the boss at your next event- Kiddie Ferris Wheel & Carnival Rides – Bring classic fair excitement to schools, churches, or community events- Rock Climbing Wall & Bungee Runs – Perfect for teens, camps, and athletic challenges- Giant Inflatable Sports Games – Football toss, basketball shootouts, obstacle courses, radar pitch, and lawn games- Carnival Game Rentals – Ring toss, bottle knockdown, balloon pop, and midway-style booths- Foam Party Rentals – Foam cannons, music, and high-energy dance zones for summer events and teen parties- Concession Rentals – Popcorn, cotton candy, snow cones, pretzel warmers, hot dog steamers, and slushie machines- Party Rentals – Tables, chairs, tents, canopies, generators, and PA systems to complete your event setup📍 Serving the Greater Houston AreaDino Jump USA delivers and sets up in:- Humble- Kingwood- Atascocita- Spring- Cypress- Porter- New Caney- Crosby- Huffman- Baytown- Dayton- The WoodlandsAnd all surrounding communitiesWhether you're hosting a private backyard party or a major public event, Dino Jump USA has the equipment, staff, and service to make it a success.✅ Why Families & Event Planners Choose Dino Jump USA- Fully insured and state-inspected for safety- 20+ years of experience in event entertainment- Friendly, professional delivery teams- Easy online booking and responsive service- On-time delivery & pickup- Clean, sanitized equipment every timeWith a growing reputation for excellence, Dino Jump USA is becoming the go-to provider for inflatable attractions and mechanical amusement ride rentals across Greater Houston.🛒 Book NowVisit: https://dinojumpusa.com Water Slides: https://dinojumpusa.com/collections/water-slides Ferris Wheel: https://dinojumpusa.com/products/kiddie-ferris-wheel-rental Google Business Profile: https://g.page/r/CeWb6wv7-MAyEBM/review Phone: 877-702-3466Email: sales@dinojumpusa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.