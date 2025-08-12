Opkalla Announces 2025 Tech Summit to 'Level Up' IT Leaders

Opkalla Tech Summit 2025 Networking with 150+ other leaders in IT and Operations. 1 full day of educational presentations, panels, roundtables, and technology demos.

Bringing Together Industry Experts, Technology Innovators, and IT Professionals to Explore Cutting-edge Strategies in AI, Cybersecurity, and Cloud Solutions.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opkalla, a leading technology advisory firm, is excited to announce their fourth-annual Opkalla Tech Summit, set to take place on October 9, 2025. This premier event will gather industry leaders, technology innovators, and IT professionals to discuss the latest technology trends, solutions, and strategies shaping organizations.

The summit, themed "Level Up Your IT", will offer participants unique insights into key topics including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure solutions, collaboration, customer experience, and so much more. Attendees will have opportunities to engage in interactive sessions, workshops, and network with technology thought-leaders and peers.

Key highlights of the 2025 Tech Summit include:

● Expert-led AI keynote presentation by Matt Brittan, including free copy of book Generation AI

● Interactive panel discussions addressing real-world IT challenges and solutions

● Networking sessions designed to foster collaboration among industry professionals

● Leadership workshop providing actionable insights for driving engagement within IT teams

● Fun theme centered around classic arcade and video games, with the main conference hall being turned into an arcade

"The Tech Summit isn’t just another conference - it’s where IT leaders come to sharpen their skills, discover game-changing ideas, and build the connections that accelerate innovation,” Steven Johnson, Director of Partnerships at Opkalla, said. “We pull out all the stops to make it an unforgettable experience, from world-class speakers to hands-on sessions. Our attendees tell us it’s the most valuable event they attend all year.”

The Opkalla Tech Summit 2025 will be hosted at The Revelry North End, in Charlotte, NC, on October 9th, 2025. Interested participants can register now at: https://www.opkalla.com/tech-summit.

About Opkalla:

Opkalla helps their clients navigate the confusion in the technology marketplace and choose the solution that is right for their business. They work alongside IT teams to design, procure, implement and support the most complex IT solutions without an agenda or technology bias. Opkalla was founded around the belief that IT professionals deserve better, and is guided by their core values: trust, transparency and speed. For more information, visit https://opkalla.com/ or follow them on LinkedIn.

