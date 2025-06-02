EcoFam Introduces Consumers to New Hydroxyapatite Toothpaste Tablets

Toothpaste Tablets with Hydroxyapatite by Ecofam

Toothpaste Tablets Are a Sustainable, Fun, And Easy Way to Clean Your Teeth

OREM, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most Americans are used to brushing their teeth with a paste or gel dispensed from a plastic tube. Although toothpaste in tubes has been the norm for decades, a Utah company aims to change that with their new hydroxyapatite toothpaste tablets. Orem-based EcoFam wants consumers to know that toothpaste tablets are a more environmentally friendly way to clean one's teeth.

Toothpaste tablets were briefly introduced at the turn of the 20th century as an alternative to homemade paste in pots. They did not catch on. Some hundred years later, toothpaste tablets are enjoying a resurgence thanks to our collective efforts to reduce plastic waste.

Clean Teeth Without the Plastic

EcoFam is on a mission to help consumers achieve clean teeth without the plastic. EcoFam hydroxyapatite toothpaste tablets are packaged in reusable and recyclable containers that do not need to be thrown into the trash when empty. With no plastic to dispose of, consumers can practice more sustainable oral care.

Toothpaste tablets are convenient and easy to use as well. The consumer chews one or two tablets to form a paste in the mouth. The paste is then combined with a toothbrush to clean the teeth in the same way one uses toothpaste.

"Here at EcoFam, we are extremely proud to strengthen our commitment to both the environment and consumer wellbeing with every package of hydroxyapatite toothpaste tablets we sell," said one EcoFam representative. "We believe our brand offers an opportunity to do good every single day, by promoting sustainable oral care at home."

In addition to toothpaste tablets, EcoFam also offers mouthwash tablets, peppermint mouthwash concentrate, and compostable toothbrushes. All their products are manufactured with a commitment to sustainability and eco friendliness. The company also avoids harsh chemicals and unnecessary ingredients, preferring instead to create natural products.

More About Hydroxyapatite

Hydroxyapatite is a naturally occurring mineral commonly found in human bones and teeth. It has been utilized in dental practices for decades because it is biocompatible and natural to human biology. As a substitute for fluoride, it helps to strengthen and remineralize the teeth, possibly helping to reduce cavities as well.

Hydroxyapatite works by bonding to teeth where it repairs microscopic fissures in the enamel. In doing so, it prevents cavities and addresses tooth sensitivity. Hydroxyapatite also helps to whiten the teeth.

About EcoFam

EcoFam is based in Orem, in the north central portion of Utah. Their mission calls for providing personal care products that respect both the health of their customers and the future of the planet. Sustainability is a major focus in product development, packaging, and marketing. The EcoFam team believes in a future where people can take care of themselves naturally and honor the planet at the same time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.