Nextrition Introduces New Tummy Treats for Dogs

Tummy Treats Are the Ideal Treat for Dogs With Sensitive Stomachs

OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nextrition, a Utah company that specializes in cold-pressed dog food, has announced the introduction of their new Tummy Treats to an already impressive lineup of dog food products. Tummy Treats are designed for dogs with sensitive stomachs or for those with an upset stomach. Because they are meant to be gentle on the stomach they are a great option for any dog.

Tummy Treats are offered in two recipe options: chicken and beef. Ingredients in the chicken recipe include real chicken, rice, chicken broth, pumpkin, honey, and apple cider vinegar. The beef recipe is made with similar ingredients but with real beef and beef broth. “When a dog has an upset stomach, a vet will commonly recommend a diet of boiled meat and white rice which is the basis of our Tummy Treats,” explains Jim, the company’s founder. “We have gone a step further and added a few other ingredients proven to help a sensitive stomach such as pumpkin and honey which contains digestive enzymes that help break down food and absorb nutrients.”

Nextrition uses only proven natural ingredients with their treats along with a low-temperature air-drying process that preserves nutritional value and flavor. It is this that makes them loved by dogs and so good for a sensitive stomach.

Online Shopping and Home Delivery

Nextrition sells their Tummy Treats and cold-pressed dog food recipes on their website to all customers in the United States (48 contiguous states). All Nextrition products are found on the company's website, complete with product descriptions, a list of ingredients, and other helpful information.

Customers can make onetime purchases on an as-needed basis, or enroll in the company's subscription plan. Subscription customers receive a steady supply of food and/or treats on a regular schedule. Orders can be modified online at any time.

As for Tummy Treats, Nextrition recommends using them as a supplement to your dog's regular food. Tummy Treats are ideal to help calm an upset stomach or for training and behavior modification. They also represent a terrific way to show a dog genuine love and affection.

Tummy Treats are now available alongside cold-pressed dog food recipes in chicken, beef, lamb, and salmon. All the information consumers need to make an educated choice is readily available on the company website.

About Nextrition

Nextrition is a small but successful company based in Ogden, Utah. The company's founder launched Nextrition after working in the kibble industry for many years. His goal was to create better food than traditional kibble, just as convenient but less expensive than other premium options. Nextrition was born from these efforts. Today, the company ships their cold-pressed dog food and Tummy Treats across the country to happy pet owners who know their dogs are getting the very best.

