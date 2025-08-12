DPH Announces Expanded SC Tracking Dashboards

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Aug. 12, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) has expanded its SC Tracking dashboards, which offer comprehensive and accurate insights into key health indicators for South Carolina communities.

The 13 dashboards, which are available in both English and Spanish, provide data on trends related to cancer incidences, asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), heart attack/stroke, air quality, childhood lead, drinking water, heat related illness, life expectancy, Lyme disease, reproductive health, unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning, as well as data specific to each county.

The updates include expanded demographic breakdowns by race/ethnicity and age and additional county data, and offer improved data visualization tips, new downloadable infographics, and additional resource links. The new data enhances DPH’s ability to respond to emerging health trends while ensuring our communities have access to accurate actionable data.

“The additional data provides a more comprehensive view and can enable better targeting of prevention strategies as well as empowering public health professionals, policymakers, and researchers,” said Jessica Threatt, DPH Data Visualization Strategist and Epidemiologist. “By providing more contextual data into the dashboards, we are also improving transparency and enhancing the public’s ability to engage with this data."

The South Carolina Department of Environmental Services and the South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office provided additional data used to expand the dashboards.

To access all available dashboards, visit the SC Tracking website. Users can ask questions about the data or have DPH to present information about the dashboards by contacting SCTracking@dph.sc.gov.

Additional dashboards affecting health outcomes such as food insecurity and emergency preparedness will be released later.

