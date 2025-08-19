AI Tax Strategy & Wealth-Building Book ModernMillions.ai Launches Today on Amazon
A groundbreaking AI-driven financial strategy book for entrepreneurs to build wealth, cut taxes, and protect assets—available today on Amazon.
This bold and practical financial strategy book is specifically designed for entrepreneurs, real estate investors, high-income professionals, and small business owners who want to harness the power of artificial intelligence to:
Build long-term wealth
Legally reduce taxes
Protect their assets
With economic uncertainty rising and AI transforming the business landscape, ModernMillions.ai arrives at a critical moment—offering a clear roadmap for success in today’s fast-changing world.
ModernMillions.ai Offers:
AI-enhanced tax strategies to reduce tax liability
Tools to automate wealth-building systems
Asset protection and estate planning strategies
A proprietary 5-step framework called The ModernMillions.ai Method™
Access to a private online resource hub including video training, summaries, and downloads
What the Author Says:
“This isn’t just another finance book,” says French. “It’s a tactical blueprint to help you make smarter decisions using AI, reduce taxes legally, and protect your financial future—whether you're making $100K or $10 million.”
About the Author:
R. Kenner French is a national speaker, tax and AI contributor for The AI Journal, and former Forbes.com contributor. As leader of VastSolutionsGroup.com, he has helped over 2,000 entrepreneurs develop strategic tax and automation plans. French has been a pioneer in the AI-for-finance space since 2014, helping clients scale profits while working less.
He’s also the creator of the Vast Vault™ Community, which includes thought leaders like Sharon Lechter (Rich Dad Poor Dad), Bob Bluhm (America’s leading asset protection attorney), and Jonathan Cronstedt (Kajabi.com’s former president).
Launch Bonuses Include:
Access to the ModernMillions.ai video and audio companion series for early readers
Access to the exclusive Vast Vault™ Community for early readers
Availability:
ModernMillions.ai: Make Millions, Save Millions, Protect Millions
Available August 19, 2025 on Amazon.com
Paperback | Kindle | Global Distribution via KDP
Media Contact:
Princess Averion
Public Relations Manager
Princess@VastSolutionsGroup.com
https://www.ModernMillions.ai
Kenner French
VastSolutionsGroup.com
+1 415-212-8189
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Make Millions with AI Power
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.