AI Tax Strategy & Wealth-Building Book ModernMillions.ai Launches Today on Amazon

R. Kenner French, author of ModernMillions.ai and leader of VastSolutionsGroup.com, speaking on AI-powered tax strategy and entrepreneurial finance.

R. Kenner French, Author

A groundbreaking AI-driven financial strategy book for entrepreneurs to build wealth, cut taxes, and protect assets—available today on Amazon.

This book gives entrepreneurs a powerful, AI-driven system to save on taxes, grow wealth, and protect assets—strategies I’ve used to help 2,000+ clients reach financial freedom.”
— R. Kenner French
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R. Kenner French, tax strategist, AI automation expert, and leader of VastSolutionsGroup.com, announces the official launch of his groundbreaking new book, "ModernMillions.ai: Make Millions, Save Millions, Protect Millions" — available in paperback and Kindle formats on Amazon.com starting today.

This bold and practical financial strategy book is specifically designed for entrepreneurs, real estate investors, high-income professionals, and small business owners who want to harness the power of artificial intelligence to:

Build long-term wealth

Legally reduce taxes

Protect their assets

With economic uncertainty rising and AI transforming the business landscape, ModernMillions.ai arrives at a critical moment—offering a clear roadmap for success in today’s fast-changing world.

ModernMillions.ai Offers:
AI-enhanced tax strategies to reduce tax liability

Tools to automate wealth-building systems

Asset protection and estate planning strategies

A proprietary 5-step framework called The ModernMillions.ai Method™

Access to a private online resource hub including video training, summaries, and downloads

What the Author Says:
“This isn’t just another finance book,” says French. “It’s a tactical blueprint to help you make smarter decisions using AI, reduce taxes legally, and protect your financial future—whether you're making $100K or $10 million.”

About the Author:
R. Kenner French is a national speaker, tax and AI contributor for The AI Journal, and former Forbes.com contributor. As leader of VastSolutionsGroup.com, he has helped over 2,000 entrepreneurs develop strategic tax and automation plans. French has been a pioneer in the AI-for-finance space since 2014, helping clients scale profits while working less.

He’s also the creator of the Vast Vault™ Community, which includes thought leaders like Sharon Lechter (Rich Dad Poor Dad), Bob Bluhm (America’s leading asset protection attorney), and Jonathan Cronstedt (Kajabi.com’s former president).

Launch Bonuses Include:
Access to the ModernMillions.ai video and audio companion series for early readers

Access to the exclusive Vast Vault™ Community for early readers

Availability:
ModernMillions.ai: Make Millions, Save Millions, Protect Millions
Available August 19, 2025 on Amazon.com
Paperback | Kindle | Global Distribution via KDP

Media Contact:
Princess Averion
Public Relations Manager
Princess@VastSolutionsGroup.com
https://www.ModernMillions.ai

Kenner French
VastSolutionsGroup.com
+1 415-212-8189
Make Millions with AI Power

