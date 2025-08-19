AI Tax Strategy & Wealth-Building Book ModernMillions.ai Launches Today on Amazon

R. Kenner French, Author

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- R. Kenner French, tax strategist, AI automation expert, and leader of VastSolutionsGroup.com , announces the official launch of his groundbreaking new book, " ModernMillions.ai: Make Millions, Save Millions, Protect Millions " — available in paperback and Kindle formats on Amazon.com starting today.This bold and practical financial strategy book is specifically designed for entrepreneurs, real estate investors, high-income professionals, and small business owners who want to harness the power of artificial intelligence to:Build long-term wealthLegally reduce taxesProtect their assetsWith economic uncertainty rising and AI transforming the business landscape, ModernMillions.ai arrives at a critical moment—offering a clear roadmap for success in today’s fast-changing world.ModernMillions.ai Offers:AI-enhanced tax strategies to reduce tax liabilityTools to automate wealth-building systemsAsset protection and estate planning strategiesA proprietary 5-step framework called The ModernMillions.ai Method™Access to a private online resource hub including video training, summaries, and downloadsWhat the Author Says:“This isn’t just another finance book,” says French. “It’s a tactical blueprint to help you make smarter decisions using AI, reduce taxes legally, and protect your financial future—whether you're making $100K or $10 million.”About the Author:R. Kenner French is a national speaker, tax and AI contributor for The AI Journal, and former Forbes.com contributor. As leader of VastSolutionsGroup.com, he has helped over 2,000 entrepreneurs develop strategic tax and automation plans. French has been a pioneer in the AI-for-finance space since 2014, helping clients scale profits while working less.He’s also the creator of the Vast Vault™ Community, which includes thought leaders like Sharon Lechter (Rich Dad Poor Dad), Bob Bluhm (America’s leading asset protection attorney), and Jonathan Cronstedt (Kajabi.com’s former president).Launch Bonuses Include:Access to the ModernMillions.ai video and audio companion series for early readersAccess to the exclusive Vast Vault™ Community for early readersAvailability:ModernMillions.ai: Make Millions, Save Millions, Protect MillionsAvailable August 19, 2025 on Amazon.comPaperback | Kindle | Global Distribution via KDPMedia Contact:Princess AverionPublic Relations ManagerPrincess@VastSolutionsGroup.com

