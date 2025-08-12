Portfolio.YVR Special Edition Celebrates the Visionaries Shaping Vancouver’s Innovation Economy Post-Web Summit

Issue #07 Portfolio.YVR

Spotlighting the leaders redefining innovation, cybersecurity, and growth in British Columbia

From cybersecurity and data law to brand building and capital markets, these leaders are shaping the conversations that will drive our economy forward.” — Helen Siwak, Publisher & EIC

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Portfolio.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs Magazine has released its highly anticipated Web Summit Special Edition, celebrating the leaders and changemakers who are transforming Vancouver’s innovation landscape in the wake of the landmark global event hosted in the city this past June.“This issue celebrates the visionaries who are redefining what innovation looks like in British Columbia,” said Helen Siwak , Publisher of Portfolio.YVR. “From cybersecurity and data law to brand building and capital markets, these leaders are shaping the conversations that will drive our economy forward.”Leading the issue is Kassandra Linklater, Co-Founder of Frontier Collective and Co-Chair of the successful bid that brought Web Summit to Vancouver. Kassandra’s work in blending capital, culture, and civic imagination has redefined how tech ecosystems are built and secured Vancouver a place on the global innovation map.The edition also highlights Mary Carmichael, Founder of Momentum Technology, whose boutique consultancy helps organizations navigate the complex intersection of cybersecurity, risk, and governance with business-aligned strategies. Amarjeet Kaur, CEO and Co-Founder of Yali-Cybersecurity, shares her mission to make AI-powered digital risk management accessible to enterprises of all sizes, while Ali Alame, Founder of CYBERSYSTEM, reflects on his journey from resilience forged in Lebanon to leading ambitious cybersecurity and cloud transformation projects across Canada.From the legal front, Laith Sarhan, Founder of Sarhan Data Law, offers his perspective on turning complex data and AI regulations into actionable strategies for fast-moving companies. The issue also spotlights Tropoly, a dynamic brand and marketing advisory led by Neel Singh, Brady Dahmer, and Mark Funston, which partners with startups and global enterprises to deliver clarity, momentum, and measurable growth.In the world of cybersecurity and mentorship, Margaret Dibor, Co-Founder of Etutekilab, discusses building resilient security frameworks for small and medium-sized businesses while championing diversity and inclusion in the industry. Irina Manolescu, Founder of MIV Advisory, brings a global perspective to IT Governance, Risk, and Compliance, helping organizations transform complex requirements into competitive advantages. Lyndsay Malchuk, a Global On-Camera Capital Markets Reporter and Strategic Brand Architect, rounds out the edition with her unique approach to storytelling that connects audiences with complex financial and business narratives.The Portfolio.YVR Web Summit Special Edition is now available digitally at PORTFOLIOYVR.COM ABOUT THE MAGAZINE:Portfolio.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs Magazine is a digital-first, ad-free publication dedicated to spotlighting the people, companies, and ideas shaping British Columbia’s business landscape. With a curated readership of over 70,000 professionals across BC, Canada, the U.S., and Asia, the magazine delivers content that champions innovation, sustainability, and economic growth. Every feature is rooted in the region, sharing stories of local visionaries whose influence extends nationally and globally.Founded and led by Helen Siwak, Editor-in-Chief and Publisher, and her commitment to quality storytelling and meaningful connections has positioned the magazine as a trusted platform for entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and cross-sector insights, Portfolio.YVR continues to celebrate the individuals and enterprises transforming BC into a global hub for business excellence.

