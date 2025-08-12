Liquid Logics Announces Seamless Integration with DossDocs to Simplify Loan Document Generation

DossDocs Integration With Liquid Logics

The integration empowers private lenders with one-click access to compliant loan documents, reducing errors and speeding up time-to-close.

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liquid Logics , a leading provider of loan origination software (LOS) built for private and hard money lenders, is excited to announce its latest integration with DossDocs , the on-demand document generation platform developed by the nation’s leading mortgage law firm. This partnership introduces a fast, secure, and fully compliant solution for generating loan documents—helping lenders streamline operations and close loans with confidence.A Smarter Workflow for Private LendersWith this integration, Liquid Logics users can now access DossDocs directly within their LOS platform. Loan data flows seamlessly from Liquid Logics to DossDocs, eliminating the need for duplicate entry and reducing errors. DossDocs then instantly produces attorney-built, state-specific documents that meet compliance standards for all 50 states, giving lenders a faster and more reliable process.“This integration delivers incredible value to our clients,” said Sam Kaddah, CEO of Liquid Logics. “By combining Liquid Logics’ enterprise-grade LOS with DossDocs’ attorney-developed document automation, lenders can reduce turnaround times, minimize risk, and provide a better experience for their borrowers.”A Shared Commitment to Efficiency and ComplianceThe partnership between Liquid Logics and DossDocs reflects a shared mission to simplify private lending. Private lenders are under constant pressure to move quickly without sacrificing compliance. By bringing together Liquid Logic’s powerful LOS features, including full automation, borrower and investor portals, and robust reporting, with DossDocs’ legal expertise and real-time compliance updates, this integration sets a new standard for speed and accuracy in private lending.“Sam and his team have built an exceptional LOS, and we're proud to be integrated with them,” said Aletha Nelson, Vice President at DossDocs. “Together, we’ve built something that makes life easier for lenders. With one click from Liquid Logics, users are taken straight into DossDocs, where their loan data is pre-populated and gives them instant access to docs.”Key Benefits of the Integration Include:One-Click Access – Launch DossDocs directly from Liquid LogicsPre-Populated Loan Data – No duplicate entry, fewer errorsAttorney-Built, State-Specific Documents – 50-state compliance guaranteedFaster Closings – Generate complete loan docs in minutesNo Setup or Subscription Required – Instant availability for Liquid Logics usersAbout Liquid LogicsFor over 20 years, Liquid Logics has been transforming private lending with its Nova Loan Origination System, an enterprise-grade, cloud-based platform built exclusively for private and hard money lenders. Nova streamlines the entire loan lifecycle, from origination to servicing, while providing robust automation, borrower and investor portals, and advanced reporting. Learn more at www.liquidlogics.com About DossDocsDossDocs delivers a cloud-based solution designed by leading mortgage law experts to make loan document generation simple and secure. With 50-state compliance, real-time legal updates, and immediate access to attorney-drafted documents, DossDocs empowers lenders to close loans quickly while minimizing risk. No contracts. No subscriptions. No complicated setup, just accurate, compliant documents whenever you need them. Discover more at www.dossdocs.com Ready to see the Integration in Action?Visit www.liquidlogics.com to learn more about our platform and how this new integration can transform your workflow.For media inquiries, please contact:

