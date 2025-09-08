Chilton Furniture Invites Community to Celebrate End of Summer with Evening Hours Event

FREEPORT, ME, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Chilton Furniture’s Summer-End Sale nears its close, the company is hosting Evening Hours—a relaxed, in-store gathering to celebrate its local community and offer one last chance to shop the sale. The event takes place Thursday, September 18, 2025, with extended shopping hours from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Chilton’s Freeport, Maine location, 184 Lower Main Street.

Guests can enjoy seasonal drinks—both spirited and non-alcoholic—alongside small bites while browsing Chilton’s full collection of handmade furniture and accessories. This is an ideal moment to take advantage of the 10% off storewide Summer-End Sale, which includes in-stock, made-to-order, and custom pieces, as well as exclusive clearance items available only in-store.

“Evening Hours is our way of thanking the local community for their support and creating a welcoming space to experience furniture designed to last a lifetime,” says Jen Levin, President of Chilton. “Whether you’re shopping for new pieces or stopping by for a drink among neighbors, we look forward to a relaxed and enjoyable evening.”

For more information, visit chiltons.com/pages/evening-hours or call 207-865-4308.

Event Details
Where: 184 Lower Main Street, Freeport, Maine
When: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Parking: Available on site, free of charge

Chilton is a Maine-based furniture company offering a modern take on traditional New England furniture. Its unique collection of designs celebrates natural materials, New England aesthetics, and thoughtful craftsmanship. Chilton partners with a community of independent makers from Maine and the Midwest to bring its designs to life using solid North American hardwoods. This approach ensures every piece reflects Chilton’s commitment to quality craftsmanship and enduring value. Founded in 1885 and under new ownership since 2014, Chilton has expanded beyond its heritage of Shaker-style furniture to include both traditionally inspired designs refined for modern life and exclusive new creations rooted in the enduring forms of regional furniture. Visit Chilton in Freeport and Portland, Maine, or explore its collection online at www.chiltons.com.

