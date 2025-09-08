Chilton Furniture Invites Community to Celebrate End of Summer with Evening Hours Event
The Dune Upholstered Bed with a wool boucle headboard from Chilton Furniture, paired with the Shaker Heirloom Side Table
An evening of beverages, mingling and end-of-sale savings
Guests can enjoy seasonal drinks—both spirited and non-alcoholic—alongside small bites while browsing Chilton’s full collection of handmade furniture and accessories. This is an ideal moment to take advantage of the 10% off storewide Summer-End Sale, which includes in-stock, made-to-order, and custom pieces, as well as exclusive clearance items available only in-store.
“Evening Hours is our way of thanking the local community for their support and creating a welcoming space to experience furniture designed to last a lifetime,” says Jen Levin, President of Chilton. “Whether you’re shopping for new pieces or stopping by for a drink among neighbors, we look forward to a relaxed and enjoyable evening.”
For more information, visit chiltons.com/pages/evening-hours or call 207-865-4308.
Event Details
Where: 184 Lower Main Street, Freeport, Maine
When: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Parking: Available on site, free of charge
Liesel Noble
Chilton
+1 207-883-3366
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.