Chilton Furniture's Summer-End Furniture Sale Brings Handmade New England Design Home

Two drawer, Shaker inspired writing desk with round legs in cherry wood

MS1 Desk from Chilton Furniture

A modern take on traditional New England furniture, the Hudson dining chair and Shaker Heirloom Dining Table

The Hudson Chair from Chilton Furniture

10% off all furniture and accessories through September 28

"Our designs honor history while enriching modern life."
— Jen Levin, President of Chilton
FREEPORT & PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chilton Furniture invites customers to experience the enduring quality of handmade, solid wood furniture during its Summer-End Sale, running August 15 through September 28. For a limited time, enjoy 10% off all furniture and accessories, including in-stock, made-to-order, and custom designs.

Known for its modern take on traditional New England furniture, Chilton celebrates premium natural materials, refined forms, and exceptional craftsmanship. Each piece is handmade in America—primarily in partnership with small workshops in Maine and the Midwest—using solid North American hardwoods and quality construction techniques.

“Our designs honor history while enriching modern life,” says Jen Levin, President of Chilton. “Whether someone chooses a piece inspired by classic Shaker lines or one of our more contemporary silhouettes, they’re getting a timeless design, built to last for generations.”

Customers are invited to visit Chilton’s Freeport location to explore the full collection, including pieces marked for clearance, or stop by the Portland store to experience the brand’s newest designs. Every visit is an opportunity to experience and appreciate the lasting value of furniture made with care, built to be part of your home for generations.

For more information, visit chiltons.com/collections/sale or call 207-883-3366.

Liesel Noble
Chilton
+1 207-883-3366
email us here

Chilton Furniture’s Summer-End Furniture Sale Brings Handmade New England Design Home

About

Chilton is a Maine-based furniture company offering a modern take on traditional New England furniture. Its unique collection of designs celebrates natural materials, New England aesthetics, and thoughtful craftsmanship. Chilton partners with a community of independent makers from Maine and the Midwest to bring its designs to life using solid North American hardwoods. This approach ensures every piece reflects Chilton’s commitment to quality craftsmanship and enduring value. Founded in 1885 and under new ownership since 2014, Chilton has expanded beyond its heritage of Shaker-style furniture to include both traditionally inspired designs refined for modern life and exclusive new creations rooted in the enduring forms of regional furniture. Visit Chilton in Freeport and Portland, Maine, or explore its collection online at www.chiltons.com.

www.chiltons.com

