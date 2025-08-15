Chilton Furniture’s Summer-End Furniture Sale Brings Handmade New England Design Home

About

Chilton is a Maine-based furniture company offering a modern take on traditional New England furniture. Its unique collection of designs celebrates natural materials, New England aesthetics, and thoughtful craftsmanship. Chilton partners with a community of independent makers from Maine and the Midwest to bring its designs to life using solid North American hardwoods. This approach ensures every piece reflects Chilton’s commitment to quality craftsmanship and enduring value. Founded in 1885 and under new ownership since 2014, Chilton has expanded beyond its heritage of Shaker-style furniture to include both traditionally inspired designs refined for modern life and exclusive new creations rooted in the enduring forms of regional furniture. Visit Chilton in Freeport and Portland, Maine, or explore its collection online at www.chiltons.com.

