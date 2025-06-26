Chilton Unveils New Handmade Furniture Designs

New designs from Chilton Furniture including the Chamberlain Bed featuring a curved headboard and the Hudson Bench with a leather cushion. New additions to the Hudson Collection, handmade in Maine from solid wood. A stack of Hudson Bench Cushions in Aniline Leather, available in a variety of colors.

Introducing the Chamberlain Bed and New Additions to the Hudson Collection

With each new design, we strive to offer a fresh take that honors traditional regional furniture design.” — Jen Levin, President of Chilton

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chilton, a Maine-based furniture company known for its modern New England aesthetic and commitment to American-made craftsmanship, is pleased to announce the launch of five new furniture pieces.At the center of the launch is the Chamberlain Bed , a spindle bed featuring a dynamically curved headboard. Designed to honor the legacy of New England spindle beds, it showcases detailed joinery along with time-honored woodworking and steam-bending techniques.Chilton is also expanding its customer-favorite Hudson Collection with the addition of a desk, coffee table, side table, and bench cushion. The new pieces carry forward the collection’s signature turned legs and stretchers, reinforcing a shared design language rooted in classic New England furniture traditions. The Hudson Bench Cushion is offered in a range of fabric and leather options, including our newly introduced natural aniline leather—celebrated for its smooth surface, softness, and unique tonal and textural variations that highlight the character of the hide.All new pieces are designed and handmade in Maine, in collaboration with small local workshops who specialize in fine woodworking and upholstery. “With each new design, we strive to offer a fresh take that honors traditional regional furniture design,” says Jen Levin, President of Chilton.View new designs in person at our Freeport and Portland, Maine locations. Visit www.chiltons.com/collections/new-arrivals or call 207-883-3366 for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.