Chilton Unveils New Handmade Furniture Designs

Solid white oak wood bedroom furniture including a spindle bed with white bedding, a turned leg bench with a light tan leather cushion, and a simple side table with a green class cup and pitcher of water

New designs from Chilton Furniture including the Chamberlain Bed featuring a curved headboard and the Hudson Bench with a leather cushion.

A lineup of wooden furniture in a bare room with cement floors and white walls. From left to right: round Hudson Coffee Table, new Hudson Desk, Hudson Desk

New additions to the Hudson Collection, handmade in Maine from solid wood.

Four leather bench cushions in a variety of brown and tan colors, stacked messily on one another on top of a maple wood bench. Close up of corners of cushions to see the detail of the leather.

A stack of Hudson Bench Cushions in Aniline Leather, available in a variety of colors.

Introducing the Chamberlain Bed and New Additions to the Hudson Collection

With each new design, we strive to offer a fresh take that honors traditional regional furniture design.”
— Jen Levin, President of Chilton
PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chilton, a Maine-based furniture company known for its modern New England aesthetic and commitment to American-made craftsmanship, is pleased to announce the launch of five new furniture pieces.

At the center of the launch is the Chamberlain Bed, a spindle bed featuring a dynamically curved headboard. Designed to honor the legacy of New England spindle beds, it showcases detailed joinery along with time-honored woodworking and steam-bending techniques.

Chilton is also expanding its customer-favorite Hudson Collection with the addition of a desk, coffee table, side table, and bench cushion. The new pieces carry forward the collection’s signature turned legs and stretchers, reinforcing a shared design language rooted in classic New England furniture traditions. The Hudson Bench Cushion is offered in a range of fabric and leather options, including our newly introduced natural aniline leather—celebrated for its smooth surface, softness, and unique tonal and textural variations that highlight the character of the hide.

All new pieces are designed and handmade in Maine, in collaboration with small local workshops who specialize in fine woodworking and upholstery. “With each new design, we strive to offer a fresh take that honors traditional regional furniture design,” says Jen Levin, President of Chilton.

View new designs in person at our Freeport and Portland, Maine locations. Visit www.chiltons.com/collections/new-arrivals or call 207-883-3366 for more information.

Liesel Noble
Chilton
+1 207-883-3366
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Chilton Unveils New Handmade Furniture Designs

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Liesel Noble
Chilton
+1 207-883-3366
Company/Organization
Chilton Furniture
100 Commercial Street
Portland, Maine, 04101
United States
+1 716-307-1276
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Chilton is a Maine-based furniture company with a modern New England aesthetic. Its product line includes solid wood furniture and accessories, designed and handmade in America. Founded in 1885, Chilton built its reputation selling traditional Shaker-style wood furniture. Under new ownership since 2014, Chilton has expanded its offerings to include an array of exclusive new designs inspired by traditional regional forms. Chilton partners with small, skilled workshops throughout Maine to produce most of its furniture to ensure every piece meets the highest standards of craftsmanship. Visit Chilton in Freeport and Portland, Maine, or explore online at www.chiltons.com.

www.chiltons.com

More From This Author
Chilton Unveils New Handmade Furniture Designs
Chilton Announces Bedroom Furniture Sale: 10% Off May 16–June 8
Chilton to Close Scarborough Store, Hosting Relocation Clearance Sale
View All Stories From This Author