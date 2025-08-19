ViaPath Technologies Launches AI Moderation to Enhance Facility Operations with Smarter, More Efficient Solutions

ViaPath Technologies has launched AI Moderation, enhancing facility operations with smarter, efficient, and automated management solutions.

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ViaPath Technologies, a leader in correctional technology, is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking AI Moderation solution. This innovative tool, integrated into the ViaPath Command Platform, is designed to enhance compliance and communication oversight in correctional facilities, promoting the safe and efficient management of communication between incarcerated individuals and the outside world.

ViaPath’s AI Moderation capability employs advanced artificial intelligence to automatically review all messages and digital photos exchanged with incarcerated individuals within seconds of being sent. Non-compliant communications — such as sexually explicit photos or written threats — are blocked, while compliant content is delivered immediately. This streamlined process is fully customizable for each agency, helping to prevent backlogs and inconsistencies that are common with manual content review queues and reducing the high rate of false positives typically associated with keyword-based review systems.

“AI Moderation is a significant advancement in ensuring safe communication within correctional facilities,” stated Deb Alderson, CEO of ViaPath Technologies. “This solution not only improves oversight but also empowers facilities to proactively manage communications, supporting our commitment to safety and compliance.”

Why It Matters:

With the growing volume of communications and the increasing need for stringent security measures, AI Moderation enables facilities to maintain safe environments with confidence. Key benefits include:

● Enhanced Safety: Facilities can configure automated blocking of specific content types, allowing for targeted reviews of flagged messages.

● Facility-Controlled Security: The solution is customizable to align with facility policies, featuring context-based content reviews that extend beyond basic keyword filtering, as well as an option for human intervention when necessary.

● Operational Efficiency: AI Moderation significantly alleviates the demands of manual content oversight, streamlining workflows for better resource management.

● Scalable for Any Facility: Our first-of-its-kind system supports facilities of all sizes, having managed over 1 billion communications in the last year.

● Smarter Oversight: Automatic pre-screening alerts users about non-compliant content for both inbound and outbound communications.

● Secure & Configurable: Governance remains local, allowing facilities to establish their own policies, alerts, and escalation procedures.

● Trusted & Proven Platform: Built on the renowned ViaPath Command platform, already deployed at over 2,200 facilities nationwide.

Integrated with ViaPath Messaging, the industry’s most advanced digital communication system, AI Moderation provides a comprehensive solution that adapts to the needs of today’s correctional facilities. ViaPath is dedicated to fostering meaningful connections for successful reentry while ensuring safety and compliance.

For more details on how AI Moderation can reduce workload while enhancing security and oversight, please visit www.viapath.com.

About ViaPath Technologies

ViaPath provides advanced communications, technology, and management solutions that facilitate meaningful connections, offer educational opportunities, and enable successful reintegration for current and formerly incarcerated individuals. It is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, and has employees throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.viapath.com.

