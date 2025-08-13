Atlas, a NiCE Solution, Receives 2025 PropTech Breakthrough Award For 'Lead Generation Platform of the Year'

Atlas awarded "Lead Generation Platform of the Year" by PropTech Breakthrough

Atlas, a NiCE solution, has been awarded “Lead Generation Platform of the Year” by PropTech Breakthrough for its AI-powered digital assistant.

We’re here to help homebuilders tackle top challenges. Our digital assistants and texting assistants can completely change the way you interact with customers.” — Mike Bills, PhD., General Manager at Atlas

SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlas, a NiCE solution , has been selected as “Lead Generation Platform of the Year” in the 5th annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by PropTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes the world’s most innovative real estate technology companies and solutions.Atlas is an AI-powered platform that combines digital and texting assistants to guide homebuyers through the entire customer journey. Atlas offers instant, 24/7 response, SMS capabilities, personalized messaging, appointment setting, and consistent follow-up.The Atlas AI digital assistant lives on clients’ websites, engaging leads 24/7 and guiding them to what they’re looking for. The tool uses metadata to predict what the customer is interested in such as location, house size, and school district, then sends photos, videos, and links to showcase new home developments personalized to those interests. Through multiselect options and chat, customers can use Atlas to find the neighborhood and home that suits their needs, learn more, and schedule a tour. The assistant also gathers lead contact information and qualifies leads.In addition, as homebuyers become interested, Atlas’ AI texting further qualifies leads, answering questions and allowing them to schedule a home viewing. Through a mobile app, sales reps have full visibility into Atlas conversations and can take over at any time. Post-viewing, Atlas AI gathers feedback, answers questions, and guides the buyer toward next steps like scheduling a second visit or connecting directly with a Community Sales Manager. Atlas offers 107 languages for both the web assistant and texting, including translation capabilities.To inform marketing and sales decisions, Atlas offers a suite of analytics, including real-time conversation data, website traffic data, detailed conversation analytics, and dedicated dashboards. A 100% managed service, Atlas integrates with all common homebuilder CRMs and can create custom integrations to feed lead data back into the client’s CRM.“We’re here to help homebuilders tackle top challenges. Whether your business is large, small, or just starting out, we can provide the tools you need to scale. Our digital assistants and texting assistants can completely change the way you interact with customers,” said Mike Bills, PhD., General Manager at Atlas. “It’s a great honor to receive this recognition from PropTech Breakthrough. We’ll continue to enhance our solutions to help our clients embrace the potential of AI tools and data gathering. Not only will they give you more ways to engage with potential leads, but they will also improve customer engagement.”The PropTech sector is rapidly redefining how people buy, sell, manage and experience real estate,transforming one of the world’s largest asset classes. From AI-driven property insights and digital transaction platforms to smart building technologies and sustainability solutions, PropTech is delivering greater efficiency, transparency and sustainability.The mission of the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is to shine a spotlight on the innovators and trailblazers who are not only keeping pace with this dynamic industry - but actively driving it forward. By conducting one of the PropTech industry’s most rigorous evaluations of technology companies and solutions, reviewing thousands of award nominations each year, PropTech Breakthrough aims to inspire further innovation and help propel the real estate industry into a smarter, more connected and sustainable future.“Atlas’ breakthrough solution empowers clients to deliver a modern homebuyer journey and create delightful experiences at scale. The home building industry is complex, with longer lead times, a very specific customer base, and fierce competition from other builders. You can offer incredible homes, but if customers can’t easily engage with you when they have questions, none of that matters,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. “Atlas’ breakthrough solution modernizes the homebuyer journey with instant, 24/7 response, SMS capabilities, personalized messaging, easy appointment setting, and consistent follow-up. For meeting homebuyers anytime, anywhere, with personalized engagements, Atlas is our pick for ‘Lead Generation Platform of the Year!’”About AtlasAtlas is an AI-powered platform built for homebuilders to create delightful experiences at scale. Atlas includes an AI digital assistant, texting automation, and 100% managed service. Atlas' AI digital assistant engages leads 24/7, intelligently answering homebuyer questions and qualifying them via chat and text. On your website, the digital assistant identifies lead interest and guides them to the right homes, feeding data to your CRM. Via text, leads can continue conversations and book appointments. Other features include multilingual AI, platform customization, CRM integration, and an analytics suite.About PropTech BreakthroughPart of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The PropTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more. For more information visit PropTechBreakthrough.com.Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

