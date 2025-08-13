Verse.ai Receives 'PropTech Innovation of the Year' In 2025 PropTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Verse awarded "Innovation of the Year" by PropTech Breakthrough

Verse.ai, a NiCE company, has been awarded “Innovation of the Year” by PropTech Breakthrough for its next-generation AI texting platform.

90% of modern consumers would rather text about properties, rates, and financing rather than call.” — Mike Bills, PhD., General Manager at Verse

SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verse.ai , a NiCE company, today announced it has been selected as the winner of “PropTech Innovation of the Year” in the 5th annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by PropTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes the world’s most innovative real estate technology companies and solutions.A next-generation lead conversion platform, Verse leverages conversational AI to automate two-way SMS conversations 24/7 to instantly reply to leads. The fully-managed platform can also book appointments with qualified buyers and nurture prospects for up to six months. Verse improves customer experience with authentic, personalized conversations through advanced conversational AI programmed to ask customizable qualifying questions, such as credit score, desired price range, and location so salespeople receive already qualified leads. Verse’s always-on team of human concierges also stand by for quality assurance and ensure each conversation is personalized and authentic.While the average agent takes over three hours to respond to an inquiry, Verse ensures that every lead receives a reply within 90 seconds. When prospects are ready, they can be live-transferred to teams at a time that works to close the deal. Fully-managed, Verse.ai handles setup and integration with CRMs. Feeding lead data directly into customers’ CRM, Verse includes a suite of business intelligence analytics, including reasons why leads unqualify, when leads come in, and lead source analytics to help businesses understand which sources are delivering qualified leads.Features include custom scripts, appointment booking including changes and cancellations, and aconversational insights dashboard that provides real-time performance data and actionable insights to help optimize campaigns and maximize growth. The platform allows for viewing real two-way conversations with customers as they happen. In addition, TrustContact™ provides expert compliance enablement and guidance to ensure messages are delivered and compliant with FCC and FTC regulations, carrier requirements, and laws. Verse also helps businesses to gather more reviews with an ability to automate customizable review campaigns for any platform.“90% of modern consumers would rather text about properties, rates, and financing rather than call. Texts boast a 98% open rate, offering a huge lift in customer engagement. We designed Verse to provide this invaluable solution for real estate businesses - at all hours. By combining the most effective communication channel with AI, real estate businesses can engage and convert more customers,” said Mike Bills, PhD., General Manager at Verse. “It’s an honor to receive this recognition from PropTech Breakthrough. With Verse, leads are always followed up immediately and delivered warm, allowing sales teams to boost close rates and never waste their time with unqualified or unmotivated people ever again. We qualify, nurture, and follow up with leads for you.”The PropTech sector is rapidly redefining how people buy, sell, manage and experience real estate,transforming one of the world’s largest asset classes. From AI-driven property insights and digital transaction platforms to smart building technologies and sustainability solutions, PropTech is delivering greater efficiency, transparency and sustainability.The mission of the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is to shine a spotlight on the innovators and trailblazers who are not only keeping pace with this dynamic industry - but actively driving it forward. By conducting one of the PropTech industry’s most rigorous evaluations of technology companies and solutions, reviewing thousands of award nominations each year, PropTech Breakthrough aims to inspire further innovation and help propel the real estate industry into a smarter, more connected and sustainable future.“Leveraging Verse, companies unlock time and cost savings, enhanced customer experience, and new revenue opportunities. Chasing leads is the biggest reason for ISA, agent, and sales teams burnout. Massive opportunities are lost due to outdated and ineffective customer engagement strategies with businesses mostly only responding during the nine to five window,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. “Verse enables clients to deliver a modern, consistently exceptional customer experience that wins more deals. When leads are coming in at all hours, Verse enables instant engagement for every lead, at any time, via SMS: the highest-preferred channel. We’re pleased to award them with ‘PropTech Innovation of the Year!’”About Verse.aiAt Verse.ai, our core value lies in transforming customer interactions through AI-powered conversations. We help businesses make money by actively engaging and converting leads, driving revenue growth. Simultaneously, we assist organizations in saving money by streamlining operations, reducing operational costs, and enhancing efficiency. With our 24/7, automated interactions, we save valuable time for businesses, enabling them to focus on core tasks and strategic growth. We've mastered the art of combining AI and human expertise to provide personalized customer experiences, reshaping the way businesses engage with their audience, ultimately fostering success and growth.About PropTech BreakthroughPart of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The PropTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more. For more information visit PropTechBreakthrough.com.Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

