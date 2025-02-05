Verse.ai certified SOC 2 Type II compliant, maintaining high data security standards

Committed to compliance and data integrity, Verse.ai has been certified as SOC 2 Type II and SOC 3 compliant, meeting trust services criteria for data security.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verse.ai, an AI customer conversation platform for better customer experiences, has successfully completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II and SOC 3 audit, performed by Sensiba LLP.Verse is an SMS-based conversation automation platform that helps companies have better conversations with prospects. The company’s innovative approach and technology makes it a trusted partner for both small businesses and enterprise-level organizations across industries, including home services, mortgage, energy, real estate, education, and many more.As Verse manages customer conversations and related data for their clients, they take data privacy and security very seriously. While helping companies create better customer experiences, Verse recognizes that compliance, data security, and privacy are vital to their clients—and are ensured with every customer interaction.Through a third-party audit, SOC 2 compliance certifies that Verse employs data security best practices that meet official trust services criteria, including confidentiality, processing integrity, and privacy.Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 information security audit examines controls relevant to the trust services criteria categories.Specifically, a SOC 2 Type II report evaluates an organization's systems, whether the design of specified controls meets the relevant trust services categories, and the effectiveness of those controls over a specified period of time.After a several-month long audit, Verse’s SOC 2 Type II report came back without any notes, and Verse was issued with a “clean” audit opinion from Sensiba.From the same audit process of SOC 2 compliance, SOC 3 distills the review into a summary that is available to the public.With continuous dedication to compliance and data security, Verse voluntarily underwent the SOC 2 and SOC 3 review process in order to add another level of trust and security for its clients."At Verse, we’re committed to being a long-term trusted partner to our customers. Our investment in best-in-class security and compliance demonstrates how seriously we take this promise." — Avi Tal, Co-Founder and Head of Product, Verse.aiAs the company continues to grow and serve more businesses in a variety of industries, Verse remains committed to maintaining compliance, integrity, and data security in its operations.

