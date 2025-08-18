The Crowley Company Named Zeutschel GmbH’s 2024–2025 Dealer of the Year

The Crowley Company logo 2024-2025 Dealer of the Year Award

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Crowley Company (Crowley) is proud to announce they were honored as Zeutschel GmbH's 2024–2025 Dealer of the Year during the annual Zeutschel dealer meeting in Tubingen, Germany. This award recognizes a standout dealer that demonstrates exceptional performance in sales, collaboration, and commitment.As Zeutschel’s North American distributor for over 25 years, The Crowley Company sold close to $3.6M in sales for all Zeutschel scanners in 2024. This recognition highlights Crowley’s commitment to providing the best digitization technology to meet the evolving needs of libraries, archives, and institutions.The Crowley Company offers Zeutschel scanners in a variety of sizes and configurations tailored to meet diverse digitization needs, including book copiers, graphic arts, large format and book scanners, archive writers, cultural heritage scanners and software solutions."Zeutschel has been a key partner for The Crowley Company for many years," said Matt McCabe, vice president of hardware and sales at The Crowley Company. "Their scanners are widely recognized as best-in-class for large-format and cultural heritage digitization. We've proudly received multiple LibraryWorks Modern Library Awards for Zeutschel technology, and we are truly honored to receive this recognition."“Our long-standing partnership with The Crowley Company has grown into something truly special – a trusted collaboration built on mutual respect and, over time, real friendship,” said Christian Hohendorf, CEO of Zeutschel GmbH. “We’ve greatly valued the journey we’ve taken together and are genuinely excited to see their continued growth and momentum this year. With innovative new products on the horizon, we look forward to deepening our collaboration and expanding the solutions we offer to libraries, museums, archives, and all those dedicated to preserving cultural heritage.”Several of our Zeutschel scanners have earned top award honors in the prestigious LibraryWorks Modern Library Awards:Zeutschel OS C Overhead & Large Format Scanner: A platinum award-winning scanner, the OS C has become a trusted favorite among libraries and archives for its exceptional precision and intuitive operation. Purpose-built for digitizing delicate books and bound materials, it delivers archival-quality results while maintaining the simplicity of a walk-up scanner. Whether for high-volume projects or specialized digitization needs, the OS C offers unmatched versatility, accuracy, and user-friendliness.Zeutschel zeta Book Scanner: This patron-friendly scanner—recognized with both Platinum and Gold awards—is redefining public access scanning in libraries and beyond. It delivers exceptional simplicity without compromising quality, supporting lower-volume archival capture and offering optional pay-per-use functionality for added flexibility.Zeutschel ScanStudio Cultural Heritage Scanner: Named the 2023 Product of the Year and honored with multiple Platinum Awards, this versatile scanner and photo studio solution offers exceptional image quality across a wide range of materials. Proven in the field, it provides an efficient and effective digitization workflow for oversized maps, prints, rare books, fold-outs, dimensional objects, and photographic materials.Zeutschel OS Q Overhead and Large Format Scanner: This Platinum award-winning scanner sets a new standard for image quality and productivity, delivering exceptional results across a broad range of digitization projects. Ideal for books, documents, photographs, large-format materials, and fragile items, it is a powerful asset for libraries, archives, and museums with diverse collections and complex digitization needs.For more information on Zeutschel scanners and Crowley’s full digitization solutions , visit our website and get a quote or book a web demo for a future date.###About The Crowley CompanyFor 45 years, The Crowley Company has been a trusted leader in digital and analog preservation solutions. Offering a wide range of scanners, digitization services, and support, Crowley serves libraries, archives, museums, and other organizations worldwide, ensuring history is preserved for future generations.About Zeutschel GmbHFounded in 1961 and headquartered in Tübingen, Germany, Zeutschel GmbH is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of advanced digitization, preservation, and imaging technologies. The company’s innovative solutions are widely used by libraries, archives, museums, and other institutions dedicated to the long-term preservation of cultural heritage. For over two decades, Zeutschel’s imaging products have been exclusively distributed for most large format and cultural heritage scanners in North America by The Crowley Company.

