Design a biomedical engineer career you love at VA 

Improve patient care through innovative technology solutions as a biomedical engineer at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). A career in biomedical technology at VA allows you to combine your skills and interests in engineering, IT, physiology and anatomy to ensure optimal performance of diagnostic equipment, therapeutic devices and monitoring tools that help our Veterans thrive. Keep reading to learn more about this in-demand field and its impact.

Biomedical engineering at VA

At VA, biomedical engineers are at the forefront of integrating advanced technology into Veteran care. Whether managing high-tech medical equipment, implementing clinical innovation or leading hospital safety programs, their work directly impacts the lives of the nation’s heroes. As part of an interdisciplinary team, you’ll collaborate with clinicians, researchers and technicians to ensure the medical technology used every day is safe, effective and aligned with the latest advancements in health care.

A national network of opportunity

With over 1,200 VA facilities across the country—including hospitals, outpatient clinics and research centers—biomedical engineers are needed in both clinical and administrative roles nationwide. You’ll find positions ranging from entry-level engineers to leadership roles overseeing hospital-wide medical equipment programs. Many positions also offer the chance to contribute to national initiatives in patient safety, cybersecurity and smart hospital design.

Join uur mission

Learn more about a rewarding biomedical career at VA Careers.