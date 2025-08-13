Arkansas District Uses HonestWaves Charging Lockers to Power Phone-Free Schools

SIGNAL HILL, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HonestWaves , a leading provider of secure device charging solutions, has rolled out its innovative phone charging lockers across Springdale Public Schools, helping the district comply with Arkansas’s new “Bell to Bell, No Cell” Act in a way that’s actually resonating with students.Rather than relying on outdated or easily bypassed solutions like fabric pouches, Springdale chose a smarter, more practical option: charging lockers that encourage students to voluntarily store their phones during school hours while keeping them safe and fully charged. The technology enables students to stay more focused in class and allows teachers to spend less time policing distractions.“We tested this in several schools, and charging lockers were clearly the best option,” said Emily Smith, founder of HonestWaves. “Students actually put their phones away, they stayed focused in class, and teachers didn’t have to constantly police phone use. It just worked.”Springdale’s approach also taps into a broader nationwide movement. With increasing concerns around classroom distraction and teen mental health, states like Arkansas, Texas, and Florida are backing phone-free school legislation. HonestWaves is helping schools implement policies that do more than take phones away. They help students step away from the pressures of constant notifications, social comparison, and digital noise. It’s a breather that students desperately need.Rather than just confiscating phones to meet state requirements, Springdale’s implementation of HonestWaves lockers shows how schools can build a system students actually want to be part of. Their phones stay charged and secure, and they stay present in class. It’s a practical, student-friendly solution and one that could serve as a model for other districts across the country.About HonestWavesHonestWaves is a leading innovator in secure device charging solutions, offering smart lockers and cloud-connected systems for schools, businesses, healthcare facilities, and public institutions. Trusted by hundreds of organizations, HonestWaves empowers people to store, charge, and manage devices with confidence. To learn more about HonestWaves or schedule a demo, visit honestwaves.com or email info@honestwaves.com.

