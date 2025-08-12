Attorney General Jackley Announces Indictment After Arrest of 207 Pounds of Crystal Methamphetamine

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a 42-year-old Fresno, CA man has been indicted on two felony counts after he was arrested Friday night transporting 207 pounds of crystal methamphetamine in Sturgis. The case is being prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office and the Meade County State’s Attorney.

“Meth of any amount is dangerous, but distribution of meth with a street value of $12 million would have led to grave consequences for our citizens,” said Attorney General Jackley. “I appreciate the excellent work of the South Dakota Highway Patrol in stopping and arresting this defendant.”

Alonso Molinacorona, who is a Mexican national, was indicted by a Meade County Grand Jury of one count of Possession of Methamphetamine, of more than five grams, with Intent to Distribute, and one alternate count of Unauthorized Possession of a Controlled Drug or Substance. The first count is a Class Three Felony that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of one year in prison and a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. The alternate count is a Class Five Felony which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Molinacorona was stopped by a South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper for speeding on Interstate 90 in Sturgis. The drugs were discovered in the vehicle.

Molinacorona made his first appearance in Meade County Court on Monday and pleaded not guilty. His next court appearance is scheduled for 4 p.m. MDT on Sept. 10, 2025. The defendant is being held without bond. He is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

Assisting agencies include the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Meade County Sheriff’s Office, and Rapid City Police Department.

Attorney General Jackley expects federal charges to be filed as well.

