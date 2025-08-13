NovoaGlobal® Takes Over as New Provider for Bremerton, Washington’s Ongoing Automated Traffic Safety Enforcement Program

NovoaGlobal D-Armor Photo Enforcement Camera System City of Bremerton, Washington NovoaGlobal Creating Safer Communities Logo

NovoaGlobal Continues Red Light Photo Enforcement Efforts to Improve Traffic Safety in Bremerton

We’re honored to be selected by the City of Bremerton to continue this life-saving program. Our upgraded photo enforcement technology is designed to promote safer driving habits...” — Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal

BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Bremerton has selected NovoaGlobal® , Inc., a leading provider of advanced traffic safety and enforcement solutions, as the new vendor to operate and upgrade its Automated Red Light Enforcement Program. This move continues the city’s commitment to improving roadway safety and reducing dangerous driving behavior through automated enforcement—while also modernizing the program’s infrastructure.The Red Light Enforcement Program aims to combat the persistent problem of red light running, a major contributor to traffic collisions in Bremerton and across the country. By partnering with NovoaGlobal, the City ensures the program will benefit from state-of-the-art equipment upgrades, location analysis, and a renewed focus on community safety.Phase two of the program is already being considered. City officials will evaluate additional intersections that could benefit from red light camera enforcement . There is also potential to add approximately five speed cameras, which would be placed near schools and parks throughout Bremerton, where speeding poses a significant risk to vulnerable populations.“We’re honored to be selected by the City of Bremerton to continue this life-saving program,” said Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal. “Our upgraded photo enforcement technology is designed to promote safer driving habits, reduce traffic violations, and ultimately protect lives. We look forward to a strong and lasting partnership that prioritizes public safety.”According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), 1,086 people were killed in 2023 in crashes involving red light running—half of them pedestrians, bicyclists, or occupants of other vehicles struck by red light violators. Additionally, over 136,000 people were injured in similar crashes nationwide.Red light safety cameras have proven effective in deterring violations and reducing crash severity. IIHS research shows that the presence of cameras in large cities reduced fatal red light running crashes by 21% and decreased all types of fatal crashes at signalized intersections by 14%.As part of the transition, NovoaGlobal will upgrade the existing infrastructure, including cameras, sensors, and backend systems, to deliver 24/7 violation monitoring, high-resolution imaging, and secure data management. These enhancements will ensure the City of Bremerton has the tools necessary to enforce traffic laws efficiently and protect its residents.

NovoaGlobal® Traffic Safety

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.