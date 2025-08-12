Another record-setting month at CBP: Border continues to be most secure in history
Zero illegal aliens released into the country for the third consecutive month
WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection today released finalized operational statistics for July 2025, recording another historic performance across the agency’s core missions.
“History made, again. The numbers don’t lie—this is the most secure the border has ever been. President Donald J. Trump didn’t just manage the crisis—he obliterated it. No more excuses. No more releases. We’ve put the cartels on defense and taken our border back.” –Secretary Kristi Noem
“CBP shut down illegal crossings again this month, setting enforcement records and collecting billions in tariffs. This is what making America great and safe again looks like.” – CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott
Below is a snapshot of July’s key figures. Full monthly reporting can be viewed on CBP’s Stats and Summaries webpage.
Border Enforcement at Historic Levels
Illegal crossings in July dropped to the lowest level ever recorded – just a fraction of what they were under the previous administration.
- 24,628 total encounters nationwide — the lowest monthly total in CBP history for the second consecutive month
- 6,177 U.S. Border Patrol apprehensions nationwide — 23% lower than the previous record low in June of 8,018, and 90% down from July 2024 with 59,655 illegal aliens
- 4,601 southwest border apprehensions — 24% lower than the previous record low in June of 6,070, and 92% down from July 2024 with 56,400 illegal aliens
- 116 apprehensions on July 20 — the lowest single-day total in agency history
- Zero parole releases — compared to 12,365 released by the Border Patrol under the Biden Administration along the southwest border in July 2024
Visit for more encounter statistics.
Drug Interdictions That Save Lives
As the largest law enforcement agency in the United States, CBP is uniquely positioned to detect, identify, and seize illicit drugs like fentanyl before they enter our communities. In July, CBP seized 968 pounds of fentanyl, an increase of 30% from June.
Additional breakdown by substance (compared to June):
- Heroin seizures surged 86%
- Marijuana seizures rose 32%
Additional CBP drug seizure statistics can be found on the Drug Seizure Statistics webpage.
Tariff Enforcement & Economic Security
Holistic border security drives economic security. CBP plays a central role in enforcing U.S. trade law at the border, including the implementation of 25 presidential tariff actions directed by the Trump administration. In July 2025 alone, CBP:
- Processed $307 billion in imports
- Identified $30.4 billion in duties owed
From January 20 through July 31, CBP has collected:
- $140.8 billion from all tariffs, taxes, and fees
Through audits, targeting, and frontline import reviews, CBP is enforcing trade law and safeguarding America’s economic sovereignty.
Visit our CBP’s tariff implementation page for more.
